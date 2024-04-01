Unionist leader's fall threatens new political crisis in Ulster





Northern Ireland is like a quagmire of shifting waters, littered with undeactivated bombs, where it is always too early to declare victory. It has only been eight weeks since the autonomous institutions were reestablished after two years, but the sudden fall of the main union leader is already threatening their still precarious stability. Jeffrey Donaldson, 61, the DUP's most senior leader, was given no choice but to resign after being arrested and immediately released on bail as a suspect in an alleged rape long ago, following accusations made by an unidentified person and the police who followed. investigation. Ulster Protestants have ceased to hold the reins of a province created to suit them After a long boycott of the Stormont Assembly and the Ulster Executive in protest at the Brexit deals which he said had alienated Ulster from Britain and diluted unionism, Donaldson marched back at the end of January, as London prepared to take over the reins of provincial government. , and accepted his party's participation in the institutions as number two behind Sinn Fin (former political branch of the IRA). His fall raises the issue that not all DUP members are in favor of co-government subordinate to their hated historical enemy, who won the last election in the province. And not everyone considers the concessions from London and Brussels regarding British internal trade as sufficient to maintain the veto on the functioning of autonomous institutions. An influential sector is betting on another suspension to try to reach better Brexit deals for Ulster. For the moment, the main Protestant and unionist party, still reeling from the scandal, has opted for stability. Donaldson was replaced by his number two, Gavin Robinson, a supporter of essentially the same policies. But sooner or later, internal elections will be necessary to choose a new leader, and appointing a hawk could pose major complications for Belfast's precarious political balance. The unionist community is very divided (many did not agree with Brexit, but all the Protestant parties supported it, falling into the trap set for them by Boris Johnson with promises that he did not even keep). tried to hold), and the accusations against Donaldson can easily open the gap even further. The DUP, the majority group created by the Reverend Ian Paisley, is losing votes to the more radical TUV party and the (non-denominational) Alliance. He exceeding by Sinín Fin, motivated by demographic factors (Catholics have more children), could be consolidated in the next British general elections, not yet called but which will probably take place in the autumn. Republicans are also favorites to win a majority of votes in next year's elections in the Republic of Ireland, where they face opposition from across the country's establishment. Unionism has a very serious identity problem, because it no longer holds the reins of a province created to please Protestants. Now, with this bomb, the situation could get worse.

