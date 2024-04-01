Bill Kristol on Democrats' hopes of convincing reluctant Republicans to vote for TrumpExBulletin





Democrats are trying to convince reluctant Republican voters to vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024. Conservative writer Bill Kristol joins the program to see if his efforts will resonate.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Poll after poll shows that most Republicans are focused on their former and likely future presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, but Democrats are hoping there are enough disgruntled Republicans to give a shot. Thumbs up to President Biden. Here's a new digital ad aimed at supporters of former South Carolina Governor and Republican candidate Nikki Haley.

(SOUNDBITE OF POLITICAL ANNOUNCEMENT, “IF YOU VOTE FOR NIKKI HALEY…”)

DONALD TRUMP: Bird brain. I call it Birdbrain. Nikki Haley has entered into an unholy alliance with the Rhinos, Never Trumpers and Americans for No Prosperity.

MARTIN: But is this message getting through? We're going to interview conservative writer and editor Bill Kristol about it. He previously served in the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, both Republicans. Hello, Mr. Kristol.

BILL KRISTOL: Hello, Michel. How are you doing?

MARTIN: I'm fine. So, look, you know, it's interesting to see that so many high-profile Republicans have said they could never vote for Trump again – people who worked with him in the administration, including his own former vice president, for example, his former secretary of defense. But at the local level, how big do you think the skeptical Trump vote really is?

KRISTOL: Well, maybe it's important enough to make a difference in the general election. So far, there were almost 4 million voters for Haley in the primaries, and obviously many states never voted, didn't vote while it was still competitive. Some of them were just Democrats who voted for Haley. Some of them will go to Trump, but I don't know, a quarter of them have to be in play. That's a million votes – probably a few hundred, three hundred thousand in swing states. It would really make a difference if these people – if Haley's voters, who are clearly resistant to Trump, rallied behind Biden.

MARTIN: So what is the message that would appeal to them? I mean, one has to assume that many Republican voters who are very unhappy with Trump, who find him distasteful for various reasons, but who still support traditional Republican views such as, you know, strict border policy or maybe restrictions on reproduction. rights. What is a credible Biden message that would work with these voters?

KRISTOL: I mean, several things. I would say, A, they're welcome in the Biden coalition, just a little symbolic gesture of Biden inviting Nikki Haley to lunch at the White House, you know, and also others, ranging from Mark Esper, the former Secretary of Defense, to Mike Pence. You know, he's the former vice president. It would be interesting to talk to him. He probably won't support Biden, but not supporting Trump is a big deal, and being more critical of Trump over the next 7 months is a big deal.

Basically, I think the Haley campaign revealed that the issue of Ukraine, NATO and Putin carried more weight than expected. Foreign policy, people say, doesn't matter to American voters, but I'm not sure when it comes to something as basic as, you know, the biggest land war in Europe for 80 years and NATO as an alliance and Putin and his brutal invasion. So I think this issue might be one where Haley voters may naturally find it easy to support President Biden.

Biden's not going to change his mind, or reach out, and he shouldn't – his policy – reach out to a particular subset of voters, you know. But this is a topic about NATO, Putin, foreign policy in general, I would even say, where there's a pretty close – pretty significant overlap between Haley's voters and the Biden administration.

MARTIN: And this is where I embarrassed you. As someone who has clearly expressed your distaste for the former president, for many, many reasons, will you vote for Joe Biden?

KRISTOL: Oh, yeah, I am. I did it last time, and I did some work for him, and I'll do it again this time. But the key is the former Trump supporters, I think, and the members of the Trump administration that you mentioned, to get them out there. Look, I've been against Trump since 2015. I may not have much credibility with these undecided voters anymore. But I think the ones who do are people who have said, I voted for Trump twice, or I worked for Trump and I saw him up close, and that's where Mike Pence, Mark Esper and people like that are so important.

MARTIN: And before we let you go, do you still consider yourself a Republican?

KRISTOL: No, not really. A former Republican. What did Pete Buttigieg say in 2019? He wanted the votes of Democrats, independents and soon-to-be former Republicans.

MARTIN: Okay. And it's you.

KRISTOL: Can you be a future former Republican forever? I doubt it, but I'm a former Republican.

MARTIN: Okay. He is the conservative writer, former Republican Bill Kristol, who served in the George HW Bush and Reagan administrations. Mr. Kristol, thank you very much for joining us.

KRISTOL: Thank you. My pleasure.

