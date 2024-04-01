Connect with us

China's Xi hails ties with Indonesia during president-elect's visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the strong ties between China and Indonesia during a meeting Monday with President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Xi outlined plans for regional peace and affirmed China's commitment to deepening maritime cooperation with Indonesia.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi told Prabowo that bilateral relations had entered a new stage in jointly building a community with a shared future. He also added that China is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia to build a community between the two countries with strong regional and global influence.

Prabowo was elected Indonesia's president in February and will succeed President Joko Widodo, who, although previously feuding with the president-elect, has now thrown his support behind him. Prabowo, currently the country's defense minister, will officially take office in October.

The trip to Beijing is Prabowo's first after his election, which many see as a sign of his commitment to continuing Widodos' policy of friendship with China. Prabowo was quoted by Chinese CCTV as saying he fully supported the development of closer relations between Indonesia and China.

Despite disagreements over territorial issues in the South China Sea, relations between Indonesia and China have remained largely strong. China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and Beijing has invested billions in Indonesian infrastructure and industrial projects.

One of these projects is Jakarta's first high-speed rail line, established last year, with support from Beijing. Xi welcomed the initiative, saying the line is a golden sign of high-quality cooperation between the two countries.

Prabowo said the new government would more closely align development strategies between China and Indonesia, adding that they would cooperate more in areas such as economy, trade and poverty reduction.

According to Prabowo, China is a strong cooperative partner with Indonesia.

While the meeting is a sign of efforts to promote a positive relationship with Beijing, handling growing tensions between China and Indonesia's Southeast Asian neighbors over territorial claims in the Sea of South China could test this partnership in the future.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have escalated over the past month, after the Chinese coast guard used water cannons on a Philippine supply ship, damaging the vessel and injuring members of the crew. Marine.

The Philippines claims that China is encroaching on its maritime territory and China claims to protect its own sovereignty.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as territory, citing a nine-dash line that other states in the region have rejected.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters, the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

