President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees turning point for Turkey after failed elections





ISTANBUL: Turkey stands at a turning point on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the opposition fighting his two-decade rule won municipal elections in Istanbul, the country's iconic megacity, and other major cities .

The near-final results showed that the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, conquered the main Anatolian cities and provinces that were strongholds of Erdogan's conservative Islamic party AKP.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel The main urban centers Istanbul, the capital Ankara, Adana, Bursa and Antalya were among the municipalities electing CHP mayors on Sunday, less than a year after the failure of the presidential challenge last May. Observers called Erdogan's electoral defeat his worst defeat since his party took power in 2002. Many have blamed inflation of 67 percent and a sharp devaluation of sterling over the past year. The pro-government dailies Hurriyet and Yeni Safah highlighted on Monday the voters' message addressed to the outgoing presidents. This result can only be explained by the economy, writes Abdulkadir Selvi, commentator for the pro-government daily Hurriyet considered close to the Erdogan camp. A new wind has blown through Turkey and the government is now faced with a new political equation, he added. Erdogan himself recognized a turning point and pledged to respect the nation's decision. The revolution at the polls The secular nationalist daily Sozcu, which opposes Erdogan, announced the revolution at the polls on its front page, while the main opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet hailed a historic victory. The CHP's victory in the economic and political capitals Istanbul and Ankara, which they claimed in 2019, might have been expected, but observers saw the broader anti-Erdogan wave as the strongest in nearly 50 years , redrawing the electoral map. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, champion of the opposition since he won the seat of mayor of Istanbul five years ago after a fierce battle, now seems ready to run for president in 2028. The vote marks the end of democratic erosion in Turkey and the resurgence of democracy, Imamoglu told his supporters overnight, saying his victory had immense significance. In Ankara, CHP Mayor Mansur Yavas also strengthened his position, ahead of his AKP opponent. We will see a leadership race between Imamoglu and Yavas, wrote Hurriyet commentator Selvi. Imamoglu is Erdogan's opponent in the upcoming national elections, Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute told X. The mayor of Istanbul has a chance to become president of Turkey… Turkey never fails to surprise – the game is on, he added. Erdogan, who came to power as prime minister in 2003 before becoming president in 2014, declared in early March that these municipal elections would be his last. The 70-year-old leader overnight told his dismayed supporters that they must not waste the remaining four years before the next presidential vote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/president-recep-tayyip-erdogan-sees-turning-point-for-turkey-after-poll-drubbing-1.101968017 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos