Congress MP Manickam Tagore's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Archive photo New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the issue of Katchatheevu Island and challenged him to take the island back from Sri Lanka if he is “so concerned” about the Tamilnadu. “Will he take back Katchatheevu if he is so concerned about Tamil Nadu? I challenge Prime Minister Modi. They have failed,” Mr Tagore told news agency ANI hours after the 'X' message. of the Prime Minister on the island of Katchatheevu. The senior Congress leader further assured that the Congress would raise its voice to take back the island from Sri Lanka if the Tamil fishermen of Ramnad district were attacked. “We are very clear that if our fishermen, our brothers in Ramnad district are attacked, we will raise our voice to take back Katchatheevu. But in 10 years, Prime Minister Modi has not achieved this,” Mr. .Tagore. Asserting that the BJP had poor electoral chances in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Tagore said, “Prime Minister Modi should stop such cheap tactics. He is rejected by Tamil Nadu. They will not even get a seat in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai won't even enter. second place. He is fighting for third place in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Tagore alleged that the BJP is using “diversionary tactics” in Tamil Nadu as people reject them in the state. “The problem with the BJP, RSS and PM Modi is that people reject them in Tamil Nadu and want a diversionary tactic,” the Congress leader said. “Their discrimination against Tamil Nadu is well known. AIIMS Madurai has not even started, all the projects in Tamil Nadu have not even started. There is only the foundation stone, there is “just a brick everywhere… For this, they are raising this question which has its origins in 1974”, he added. Explaining the historical context in which India ceded Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka, Mr. Tagore said, “The Indian government led by Indira Gandhi signed an agreement called the Indira Gandhi-Sirimavo Bandaranaike Accord. At that time, to save 6 lakh Tamils. .. because they are from the old Ramnad district, this Katchatheevu island was given by the Indian government to the Sri Lankan government. This was done to save the Tamils. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/will-he-take-back-katchatheevu-island-congress-mp-manickam-tagores-challenge-to-pm-narendra-modi-5349963 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos