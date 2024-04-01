Indonesian President-elect Prabowo visits China after a decade of close relations





BEIJING Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 1 for high-level talks, less than two months after winning the race to lead Southeast Asia's largest economy . Mr. Prabowo is visiting at the invitation of Mr. Xi to discuss bilateral relations, although the 72-year-old political veteran will only be sworn in as the next leader of Southeast Asia's most populous country. in October. China is becoming the first foreign country Mr. Prabowo visits as president-elect. That's an advance over Indonesia's neighbors in the region, underscoring the close partnership built over the past decade under Indonesian President Joko Widodo. In contrast, Mr. Widodo did not travel abroad as president-elect before taking the oath of office. But Mr. Widodos' first visit after his inauguration was to China for an annual summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders in 2014. This was followed by six more through 2023. China has become Indonesia's largest trading partner over the past decade as Indonesia's natural resources, such as coal and nickel, help fuel the world's second-largest economy. China has also invested billions in Indonesian infrastructure and industrial projects, including the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway. Analysts generally see Mr. Prabowo as having the support of Mr. Widodo, who has bet on his political rival-turned-ally to preserve his legacy. But it remains to be seen how Mr. Prabowo will approach other issues, including the struggle for influence between China and the United States in Southeast Asia. Prabowo previously said Indonesia was committed to its policy of non-alignment and would maintain good relations with China and the United States. China's broad claims in the South China Sea could also pose a test for its leadership, even if the two countries' overlapping claims have not become a noisy conflict as has been the case in recent months between China and the Philippines. Indonesia claims that the southern end of the South China Sea is part of its exclusive economic zone and in 2017 named the area the North Natuna Sea. China rejects this claim, saying the area is part of its territorial claim in the South China Sea, marked by a U-shaped nine-dash line, a boundary that the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has determined to be having no legal basis. REUTERS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/indonesian-president-elect-visits-china-after-decade-of-close-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos