France presses China on trade and Ukraine before Xi Jinping's next visit







Stéphane Séjourne, during his talks with his counterpart Wang Yi in the Chinese capital, largely echoed the positions outlined by European leaders, notably Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to Beijing last week.

“Rebalancing our economic partnership is a priority, as is that of our European partners,” Sejourne said at a joint news conference with Wang. “THE European Union is a very open market, the most open in the world. But the current deficits with a number of countries, including China, are not sustainable for us.”

European officials have expressed concern that an influx of low-cost electric vehicles made in China could disrupt production and eliminate jobs in Europe. The EU is investigating whether Chinese government subsidies for electric vehicles give an unfair advantage to Chinese auto exporters. European companies operating in China complain that recent changes to national security laws have made investing and doing business in the country riskier.

On the Chinese side, officials have expressed concern about the “de-risking” strategy pursued by the EU to ensure it is not overly dependent on any one country for vital supplies and minerals. Wang expressed his understanding of the European position, but said he hoped it would not negatively affect business confidence.

“I believe that the facts have proven and will continue to prove that China represents an opportunity for Europe rather than a risk,” he said. “The two sides are partners, not adversaries.”

He also said China was willing to import more “high-quality French products and services” and was working to resolve concerns raised by European companies, including restrictions on overseas data transfer.

Sejourne insisted that Europe is not becoming protectionist and remains open to investment, a possible reference to attempts to woo Chinese automakers and other companies to create jobs by building factories in Europe rather than by exporting their products from China.

Neither foreign minister mentioned a Chinese anti-dumping investigation into French brandy imports which, coupled with the EU probe into electric vehicles, could be a precursor to a trade war.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said France expected China, as a big country, to send clear messages to Russia. China, however, has a different position on the war than Europe or the United States, both of which support Ukraine. China may have Russia's ear, but it is unclear what message it is delivering.

Sejourne said France was determined to maintain close dialogue with China to help find a path to lasting peace in Ukraine. BEIJING: French Foreign Minister puts pressure on China trade problems and war in Ukraine Monday, before a planned visit to France by the Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this spring.Stéphane Séjourne, during his talks with his counterpart Wang Yi in the Chinese capital, largely echoed the positions outlined by European leaders, notably Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to Beijing last week.“Rebalancing our economic partnership is a priority, as is that of our European partners,” Sejourne said at a joint news conference with Wang. “THE European Union is a very open market, the most open in the world. But the current deficits with a number of countries, including China, are not sustainable for us.”European officials have expressed concern that an influx of low-cost electric vehicles made in China could disrupt production and eliminate jobs in Europe. The EU is investigating whether Chinese government subsidies for electric vehicles give an unfair advantage to Chinese auto exporters. European companies operating in China complain that recent changes to national security laws have made investing and doing business in the country riskier.On the Chinese side, officials have expressed concern about the “de-risking” strategy pursued by the EU to ensure it is not overly dependent on any one country for vital supplies and minerals. Wang expressed his understanding of the European position, but said he hoped it would not negatively affect business confidence.“I believe that the facts have proven and will continue to prove that China represents an opportunity for Europe rather than a risk,” he said. “The two sides are partners, not adversaries.”He also said China was willing to import more “high-quality French products and services” and was working to resolve concerns raised by European companies, including restrictions on overseas data transfer.Sejourne insisted that Europe is not becoming protectionist and remains open to investment, a possible reference to attempts to woo Chinese automakers and other companies to create jobs by building factories in Europe rather than by exporting their products from China.Neither foreign minister mentioned a Chinese anti-dumping investigation into French brandy imports which, coupled with the EU probe into electric vehicles, could be a precursor to a trade war.Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said France expected China, as a big country, to send clear messages to Russia. China, however, has a different position on the war than Europe or the United States, both of which support Ukraine. China may have Russia's ear, but it is unclear what message it is delivering.Sejourne said France was determined to maintain close dialogue with China to help find a path to lasting peace in Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/france-presses-china-on-trade-and-ukraine-ahead-of-upcoming-xi-jinping-visit/articleshow/108941187.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos