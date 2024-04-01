It Came From Outer Space actress Barbara Rush has died at the age of 97.





She was also known for Robin And The 7 Hoods and The Young Philadelphians. American actress and It Came From Outer Space star Barbara Rush has died aged 97, her daughter has confirmed. The Denver-born actress, who starred alongside Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in the Chicago gangster musical Robin And The 7 Hoods and was also known for the legal drama The Young Philadelphians with Paul Newman, died Sunday evening . Fox News Channel senior correspondent Claudia Cowan, the daughter of Rush and the late publicist Warren Cowan, confirmed her mother's death to the outlet. Barbara Rush, right, with actor James Mason, center, and actress Joanne Woodward, left, at the Mayerling film premiere (PA Archive) “My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28pm this evening. I was with her this morning and I know she was waiting for me to get home safely to transition,” Cowan told Fox News Digital. Rush, who also married Star Trek pilot actor Jeffrey Hunter as well as Jim Gruzalski, won the Golden Globe for New Actress of the Year in 1954 for her performance in the cult science fiction film It Came From Outer Space. In the first 3D film, she played schoolteacher Ellen Fields who screams in a memorable scene after an alien lands on Earth. She and her fiancé John Putnam, played by Richard Carlson, inspect the crater and try to piece together the strange events occurring in the small town. Rush also received a Golden Globe for Hell And High Water, about an underwater expedition in Alaska, and starred in the television shows Peyton Place, All My Children and 7th Heaven. In the 1960s Batman series, she played the villainous Nora Clavicle in a few episodes as she attempted to outsmart superheroes. Rush also played the wife of British actor James Mason in the drug drama Bigger Than Life, starred alongside Hollywood star Rock Hudson in the romantic drama Magnificent Obsession, and starred in the sci-fi film When Worlds Collide. She worked with Newman in the 1967 western Hombre, Sinatra in the 1963 comedy film Come Blow Your Horn, and Martin in the 1958 World War II film The Young Lions, which also starred Marlon Brando. Rush had a son, Christopher Hunter, with Hunter, known for playing Jesus in the biblical film King Of Kings and for his role in the western The Searchers.

