Make Narendra Modi PM for the third time and India will become the world's third largest economy: Amit Shah in Jodhpur





Union Home Minister Amit Shah showcased all the major achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public rally in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. During his speech, Shah assured that if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, he will strive to elevate India to the third largest economy in the world. He said Prime Minister Modi had worked to make India prosperous. He therefore wants to talk about “the Modi guarantee”. “Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled all the promises we had made since the inception of the BJP. Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru made a mistake in bringing in Article 370 in Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi ended Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and hoisted the Indian flag in Kashmir. Kashmir,” he also said, ANI reported. In the Congress, he claimed that the grand old party had hijacked the Ram Temple issue for 70 years, but PM Modi not only laid the foundation stone but also did the 'Pran Pratistha' on January 22. #WATCH | Rajasthan: Addressing a public rally in Jodhpur, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Prime Minister Modi has worked to make India prosperous. I want to talk about the “Modi Guarantee”, make PM Modi the Prime Minister again and he will make India the third largest economy. …PM Modi has fulfilled all… pic.twitter.com/ns9fS4TJJF -ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024 Amit Shah's excavations at the INDIA block Alongside the Congress, Shah also attacked the INDIA bloc, saying: “No matter how many parties you bring together, only Modi will come,” PTI reported. “Whoever commits corruption will go behind bars,” he said, referring to the opposition rally in Delhi on Sunday, which presented a united front against the recent arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Home Minister Amit Shah attends INDIA bloc rally, says 'no matter how many parties you bring together, only Modi will come' – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2024 Make Narendra Modi PM for the third time and India will become 3rd largest economy in the world: Union Minister Amit Shah tells Jodhpur rally – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2024 Union Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third term would lead India to become the third largest economy in the world. Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-2024-amit-shah-pm-narendra-modi-3rd-largest-economy-india-bloc-congress-ram-mandir-1676466 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos