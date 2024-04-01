Donald Trump's net worth drops $1 billion as DJT shares fall





Top line

Former President Donald Trump's fortune declined significantly Monday as shares of his social media company fell after the company revealed its latest financial results, predictably falling well short of what 'a typical multi-billion dollar company would offer.

Donald Trump's stake in Truth Social is worth about $2 billion less than its Tuesday peak.

GC Images Highlights

Trump's net worth plunged by about $1 billion on Monday as shares of Trump Media, the main source of his wealth, fell.

His fortune fell more on Monday than any other billionaire except Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Chinese video game mogul William Ding, according to Forbes' real-time rankings.

Shares of Trump Medias (ticker $DJT for Trump's initials) fell about 20% in Monday trading, closing at about $49 per share, down about 35% from its high of $79 established last Tuesday on its first day as an independent public company.

Trump, who owns 78.5 million shares of Trump Media, or about 57% of all shares outstanding, saw his stake in the social media company fall from its peak of $6.25 billion to $3.86 billion on Monday.

Monday's free fall came after Trump Media first released its full-year 2023 results, revealing annual revenue of $4.1 million on a net loss of $58.2 million , with fourth-quarter sales of approximately $750,000.

Key context

The less-than-encouraging results from Trump Media, whose main offering is the conservative social media platform Truth Social, reveals how rich the company's $6 billion market cap is compared to other companies public. Trump Media's price-to-sales ratio of 1,470, which compares a company's total valuation to its sales over the past 12 months, is exponentially higher than its social media peers Reddit and Snaps' 9 and 4 price-to-sales ratios, respectively. sales. Although Trump Media is a young company with the theoretical potential to significantly grow its business, many experts classify it as a meme stock whose rise compares to the 2021 rises of AMC and GameStop. Trump Media went public last week via a reverse merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. first announced more than two years ago, and its shares jumped as much as 40% in its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Forbes Rating

Trump's net worth has more than doubled since his social media company's merger with Digital World was finalized, standing at $5.7 billion, even after sinking more than $1 billion on Monday.

Further Reading MORE FROM FORBES Here's How Much Donald Trump Is Worth By Dan Alexander MORE FROM FORBES Donald Trump's Social Media Stake Reaches $5.6 Billion By Derek Saul

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2024/04/01/donald-trumps-net-worth-sinks-1-billion-as-truth-social-linked-stock-tanks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos