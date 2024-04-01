Jokowi's tour of regions boosts vote for Prabowo-Gibran, expert says





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – An economic expert from the University of Indonesia (UI), Vid Adrison, estimated that President Joko Widodo or JokowiTours in various regions boosted votes for presidential and vice-presidential candidate duo number 02, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka who is his eldest son, during the 2024 elections. “We recorded that President Jokowi toured between October 22, 2023 and February 1, 2024 to 30 regencies/cities and provided social assistance 44 times,” Vid said during the court hearing. presidential election of 2024 to the Constitutional Court, Monday April 1. Vid testified in court as an expert for petitioner I, candidate couple number 01 Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar. He explained that 50 percent of the regions visited by the president are in Central Java and the total social assistance provided in the province amounts to Rp347 billion. Meanwhile, candidate pair 02 only visited nine regencies/cities; three regions in Central Java, three regions in East Java, one region in Lampung, one region in East Nusa Tenggara, and one region in South Sulawesi. “What is the effect of these visits [by Jokowi]? I did another statistical test, and it turns out that there was actually a pretty significant increase in the number of votes for candidate pair 02 compared to Prabowo's votes in the 2019 presidential election “, explained Vid. The average vote increase was 32 percent, with a low of 6.3 percent and a high of 66.3 percent. He stressed that there was no evidence that Prabowo's votes in the 2019 presidential election were linked to his vote acquisition in this year's election. “Jokowi's visits are effective in increasing Prabowo's votes in 2024,” Vid concluded. He estimates there are about 26 million additional votes for Prabowo-Gibran. It was also proven that the visits, he continued, reduced the vote share of candidate couple number 03 Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. “The estimated vote share for Prabowo without the president's support and social assistance programs was 42.38 percent. This is close to the electability of Prabowo-Gibran according to the survey of the Charta survey institute, from January 4 to 11, which was 42.20 percent,” explained Vid. Today's hearing was the third on the agenda to hear the testimonies and experts of the Anies-Muhaimin camp as petitioner I. Meanwhile, the third hearing of the election dispute filed by the Ganjar camp -Mahfud as petitioner II will take place on Tuesday, April 2. AMELIA RAHIMA SARI Editor's Pick: President-elect Prabowo Subianto to meet Xi Jinping today Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

