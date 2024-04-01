Pakistani court upholds ex-PM Imran Khan's appeal, suspends sentence – JURIST





The Islamabad High Court on Monday upheld former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal, suspending his 14-year prison sentence for corruption, according to a statement from his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The appeal concerns the Toshakhana corruption case, in which Khan was accused of selling state gifts. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has always maintained that the charges against Khan are baseless and has expressed confidence that justice will be served in the higher courts.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, a spokesperson for Khan's party, said: “We have always maintained that all these charges are frivolous and as they move up the ranks to the higher courts, justice will be served and all cases will be canceled. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had never done anything illegal in the Toshakhana case. Today, it’s more prime ministers and presidents who have stolen cars.”

Naeem Haider Panjutha, Imran Khan's spokesperson on legal affairs, also congratulated the nation for the suspension of sentence in the Toshakhana case.

In March 2022, opposition parties removed Khan from office through a vote of no confidence in Parliament. Despite the suspension, Khan will remain in prison due to other convictions. In February, Khan appealed his convictions in three cases, the other two being the “cipher” case linked to leaked diplomatic cables and a case involving the violation of a three-month waiting period for the marriage.

The legal proceedings in the Khan cases have recently come under scrutiny. On March 25, six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council, alleging interference by Pakistan's powerful intelligence agencies in the functioning of the judiciary.

According to a statement on Khan's X (formerly Twitter), most of his cases are handled by the Islamabad High Court and its subordinate courts. However, fears that these courts will be subject to undue pressure and interference cast doubt on the fairness of judicial proceedings. Accordingly, the Supreme Judicial Council must open an impartial investigation into these serious allegations.

