Opposition victory in local elections shows voters are unhappy with Erdogan, experts say

ISTANBUL– Huge gains made by the opposition in Turkey's local elections raise the possibility that longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party will retreat from the more polarizing policies of some populist leaders before the next round of voting in four years. time.

There is no doubt that Sunday's local elections were a blow to both Erdogan and his Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party, or AKP, which won the country's presidential and parliamentary elections. last year.

In the vote, the main center-left opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, retained Istanbul and the capital Ankara by wide margins, but also added its victories in conservative provinces such as Adiyaman and Kilis in the south to the municipalities he had won in the election. the 2019 election.

Some analysts said Monday that the result was a warning and that they expected Erdogan's government to pursue a path of “normalization that also includes easing ties with NATO allies such as the United States and neighboring Greece and the adoption of less antagonistic programs domestically.

Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014, acknowledged the electoral setback in a speech Sunday evening from the balcony of the presidential palace, saying his party had suffered a loss altitude across Turkey.

The people delivered a message that the AKP will analyze by engaging in courageous self-criticism, he said.

Seda Demiralp, a political science professor at Istanbul's Isik University, said she had already seen this trend when Erdogan upended predictions of an opposition victory in last May's elections after the earthquake. devastating land which killed more than 53,000 people in the south of the country.

Despite its demoralizing performance last year, the CHP won the popular vote in many major cities.

“It was a warning,” Demiralp said. I expect Erdogan to continue normalization… otherwise (the AKP) will continue to lose.

Others who have followed Turkey closely do not see Erdogan making a radical U-turn or radically changing his conservative Islamist policies. But mitigation may be on the agenda.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of the New York-based consultancy Teneo, suggests that Erdogan could curb his plans for constitutional changes that would emphasize family values ​​and safeguard, for example, the rights of women who want to wear a stylish headscarf. Islamic, but what many see as an attack on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, Erdogan will not move toward greater political accommodations, given his aversion to power-sharing, and will not tone down his polarizing rhetoric due to this crushing defeat, Piccoli said.

Sunday's elections saw the opposition CHP win 35 of Turkey's 81 provinces, including the country's five most populous cities, while Erdogan's AKP won 24.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara, called the results unprecedented for Erdogan.

Turnout was around 78%, according to state-run Anadolu Agency, compared to 87% in last year's elections. The results suggest that it was mainly AKP supporters who did not vote.

We've never seen him lose like this, he said. The CHP now leads the AKP in the polls for the first time. This is a landslide victory for the CHP because for the first time it received more votes than the AKP.

Turkey is ready for change,” Unluhisarcikli said.

The elections took place against a backdrop of a continuing cost of living crisis, with voters facing annual inflation that reached 67% in February. Meanwhile, Erdogan has allowed borrowing costs to rise by up to 50% to try to combat soaring prices.

Erdogan has long favored an unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to combat inflation and has fired central bank governors who resisted his rate-cutting policies. This goes against traditional economic thinking, and many blame Erdogan's unusual methods for causing Turkey's economic troubles.

Commentators said that although the economic crisis hardly affected Erdogan's popularity in national polls last year, AKP voters felt more inclined to express their discontent when his name was not mentioned. was not on the ballot.

I think Turkish voters have sent a clear message to Erdogan: enough is enough, said Berk Esen, associate professor of political science at Sabanci University in Istanbul.

If Erdogan does not get his act together and change his ruling party, the decline we have seen in the AKP's vote share will continue, Esen added.

Although Istanbul, where Erdogan was born and raised and began his political career, was considered the main battleground in the elections and the opposition retained its grip on the southeastern city, the pro-Kurdish Party for Equality and Democracy gained the upper hand. 10 provinces despite years of repression that saw Kurdish mayors removed and replaced by government appointees, and thousands of political activists arrested.

The Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, allied with Erdogan, won eight across the country. The New Social Party, or YRP, which largely competed with the AKP for the support of conservative voters, captured two provinces.

It is the third party in terms of votes nationally, with 6.2%. The IYI Party and the Great Unity Party won the remaining two provinces.

Those who expected poor results from the opposition in Sunday's elections were stunned.

A change in CHP leadership after last year's elections, from Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 75, to Ozgur Ozel, 49, appears to have revitalized the party and paved the way for incumbent CHP mayors and other candidates to achieve conclusive victories.

Analysts have compared strong candidates fielded by the opposition, such as Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul and Mansur Yavas in Ankara, to those of the AKP, who were largely overshadowed by Erdogan during the campaign.

Imamoglu won by a margin of over 11 points while Yavas secured a gap of almost 29 points over his AKP rival.

The results could position Imamoglu as a potential presidential challenger in 2028, despite a pending court case that could see him banned from politics.

Leadership is becoming more important than parties and ideologies, Demiralp said. Especially in a country like Turkey, where institutions are weak, people connect to leaders rather than parties and other institutions.

Feelings were mixed on the streets of Istanbul on Monday, where many welcomed the opposition's victory but others expressed concerns about the economic crisis and their daily struggles.

We woke up to a good day,” said opposition supporter Ayse Poplata, adding that the results “will be beneficial for our country.”

Hicabi Pekdemir, 54, said he voted against Erdogan's AKP, citing a six-fold increase in his rent over the past two years.

I live alone and I have two children,” he said. “How do I make ends meet?

Fatma Hanedar, 40, said she was devastated and very upset by the result and said voters had shown “such ingratitude to Erdogan's leadership through Turkey's recovery from the COVID pandemic -19 and reconstruction efforts after last year's earthquake.

Thank God our president is still leading the country, said another AKP supporter, 52-year-old Husamettin Ezer.