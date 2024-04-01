Hope Hicks set to testify at Donald Trump's secret trial





Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is expected to be a prosecution witness when the business records falsification case against Donald Trump goes to trial in New York this month, a source told NBC News on Monday. direct knowledge of the situation.

Hicks met for several hours last year with the Manhattan prosecutors who brought the case. They allege the former president falsified documents relating to a secret payment his then-lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.

At that time, Hicks was the press secretary for the Trump campaign. His possible testimony in the criminal trial, which is scheduled to begin April 15, was first reported by The New York Times.

Hope Hicks with Donald Trump in Las Vegas in 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images file

A lawyer for Hicks said in 2019 that she was unaware of the secret payment until it was made public. But an FBI agent who was investigating Cohen said in an affidavit for Cohen's federal criminal case that he believed Hicks was involved in negotiations to prevent Daniels from going public with her claim that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied sleeping with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The affidavit says negotiations began in earnest after Trump's campaign was rocked by the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape on Oct. 7, 2016. In that 2005 video, Trump could be heard saying in a heated moment at microphone that he could grope women without their consent because “when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

I learned that in the days following the Access Hollywood video, Cohen exchanged a series of calls, text messages and emails with Keith Davidson, who was then the attorney for Clifford, David Pecker and Dylan Howard of American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, Trump and Hope Hicks, who was then a press secretary for Trump's presidential campaign, the FBI agent wrote in the affidavit.

“Based on the timing of these calls and the content of the text messages and emails, I believe that at least some of these communications concerned the need to prevent Clifford from going public, particularly in the wake of the Access matter Hollywood,” the statement said. declared under oath.

Court records indicate that Hicks called Cohen at 7:20 p.m. on October 8, 2016, the first time she had called him in weeks and that Trump joined the call seconds later. The conversation lasted four minutes. Hicks and Cohen spoke privately after Trump left the call, and afterward, Cohen called Pecker, the president of AMI, according to court records.

Moments after that conversation ended, Cohen received a phone call from Howard, the head of content at AMI, according to court records. Cohen then called Hicks and spoke with Pecker again. At 8:03 p.m., according to unsealed federal court documents, Cohen called Trump. They spoke for eight minutes.

Court records also indicate that Trump and Cohen spoke twice on October 26, the day Cohen transferred $130,000 to an escrow account that would ultimately be sent to Daniels' lawyer as payment for a deal to guarantee his silence.

Hicks told the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee in 2019 that she was not involved in hush money discussions and told the FBI she did not “at the best of his memories” became aware of Daniels’ allegations before early November 2016.

After the committee's Democratic chairman questioned “apparent inconsistencies” in Hicks' testimony following the 2019 revelation of the FBI affidavit, Hicks' attorney Robert Trout said in a statement that, reports claiming Ms Hicks was involved in conversations about silence. cash payments on October 8, 2016, or knew payments were being discussed, are simply false.

Ms. Hicks maintains her truthful testimony that she first became aware of this issue in early November 2016, following press inquiries,” the attorney said.

Cohen and Daniels are expected to be key witnesses in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

