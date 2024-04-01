France pressures China on trade and Ukraine ahead of Xi Jinping's next visit – The Journal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne, left, after a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ken Ishii/Pool Photo via AP)
BEIJING (AP) French foreign minister pressures China on commercial matters and the war in Ukraine Monday, ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's planned visit to France later this spring.
Stéphane Séjour, during interviews with his counterpart Wang Yi in the Chinese capital, largely echoed the positions set out by European leadersincluding Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a visit to Beijing last week.
Rebalancing our economic partnership is a priority, as is that of our European partners, Sjourn said at a joint press conference with Wang. The European Union is a very open market, the most open in the world. But the current deficits with a number of countries, including China, are not sustainable for us.
European officials have expressed concern over a flood of low-cost products Chinese-made electric vehicles could disrupt production and eliminate jobs in Europe. THE EU investigates whether Chinese government subsidies for electric vehicles give an unfair advantage to Chinese auto exporters. European companies operating in China complain that recent changes to national security laws have made investing and doing business in the country riskier.
On the Chinese side, officials have expressed concern about a risk reduction strategy The EU is working to ensure it is not overly dependent on any one country for vital supplies and minerals. Wang expressed his understanding of the European position, but said he hoped it would not negatively affect business confidence.
I believe the facts have proven and will continue to prove that China represents an opportunity for Europe, rather than a risk,” he said. The two sides are partners, not adversaries.
He also said China was willing to import more “high-quality French products and services and was working to resolve concerns raised by European companies, including restrictions on overseas data transfer.”
Sjourn insisted that Europe is not becoming protectionist and remains open to investment, a possible reference to attempts to woo Chinese automakers and other companies to create jobs by building factories in Europe rather than by exporting their products from China.
Neither foreign minister mentioned a Chinese anti-dumping investigation into French brandy imports which, coupled with the EU probe into electric vehicles, could be a precursor to a trade war.
Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said France expected China, as a big country, to send clear messages to Russia. China, however, has a different position on the war than Europe or the United States, both of which support Ukraine. China may have Russia's ear, but it is unclear what message it is delivering.
Sjourn said France was determined to maintain close dialogue with China to help find a path to lasting peace in Ukraine.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne attend a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ken Ishii/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne, left, after a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ken Ishii/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shakes hands with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne, left, after a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ken Ishii/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne attend a joint press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Ken Ishii/Pool Photo via AP)