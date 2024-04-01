Those who criticize electoral bonds will soon regret it, says PM Modi | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said those who criticized the use of electoral bonds would soon regret it as the now-abandoned system provided details of the source of funding for political parties. Apart from electoral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the severing of ties between the BJP and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and termed the development a loss for the latter (Reuters) People who protest against electoral bonds will soon regret it. Before 2014, there was no record of funds paid to political parties during elections. I introduced electoral bonds. Thanks to electoral bonds, we can now trace the source of funding, he said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Nothing is perfect, imperfections can be corrected, he added. Read also : At PM Modi's Meerut rally, message against corruption and searches on Katchatheevu Modi made the remarks during an interview with Thanti TV in Tamil Nadu aired on Sunday. The Supreme Court on February 15 struck down the electoral bond scheme, notified in 2018, as unconstitutional and asked the State Bank of India and the Election Commission of India to disclose full details bonds purchased and cashed from April 2019. The verdict came ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and was immediately welcomed by opposition parties and civil society activists. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been the largest recipient of funds in all election cycles analyzed by HT, except in the 2020 Bihar election cycle, where it was the fourth largest recipient. Apart from electoral ties, Modi also spoke about the severing of ties between the BJP and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu and termed the development a loss for the latter. Our friendship was strong. If there are any regrets, they should come from the AIADMK side and not the BJP, he said. Only those who commit sins by destroying Amma's (late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa) dreams should regret it, not us, he added. Read also : Modi will not stop, fight against corruption will continue: PM In September last year, the AIADMK quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance which it had joined in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK blamed Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for the differences between the two parties. Modi also said his every action was not motivated solely by electoral considerations or the pursuit of power, adding that if electoral victory was his only goal, he would not have prioritized the development of the region. northeast. If my aim was just to win the elections, I would not have worked for the development of the North East. I have visited the North Eastern states more than all the former prime ministers combined, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/those-criticising-electoral-bonds-will-soon-regret-says-modi-101711910540488.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos