Donald Trump's Easter social crisis sounds the alarm





Donald Trump's activity on Truth Social has raised concerns among his critics, with one calling him an “embarrassment to America.”

On Easter Sunday, the former president posted more than 70 messages on his social media criticizing his political enemies and sharing media coverage about him. In one post, he shared an article criticizing President Joe Biden's economic policies and in another, he shared polls suggesting Trump would win the November presidential election.

In other articles, he criticized Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James for her civil fraud case. Last month, a New York appeals court gave Trump an additional 10 days to post $175 million bail and honor the judgment in the case, a far lower total than initially required. Trump denies any wrongdoing and is appealing Engoron's ruling that he inflated the value of his assets.

Trump then shared an all-caps Easter message, accusing his critics of election interference and railing against efforts to prosecute him in his multiple indictments, for which the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee pleaded not guilty.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing on March 25, 2024 in New York. The Republican posted numerous messages on his social networks on the occasion of Easter… Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a preliminary hearing in the trial, March 25, 2024 in New York . The Republican posted numerous messages on his social media platform on Easter Sunday. More photos by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Happy Easter to everyone, including the crooked and corrupt prosecutors and judges who are doing everything possible to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, and putting me in prison, including the many people I completely and utterly despise. totally because they want to destroy America, A NOW FAILING NATION,” he wrote.

Trump then called out his prosecutors by name, mentioning Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He blasted every prosecutor and criticized Biden, calling the president “CROOKED.” The former president concluded his message by wishing again: “HAPPY EASTER TO EVERYONE!”

In response, social media commenters criticized the Republican. Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

The X account PatriotTakes said: “Trump’s Easter message is all about himself. »

Former NBC executive Mike Sington called the Republican a “disgrace.” He wrote: “Trump's Easter message to the country. It comes from a former President of the United States and current presidential candidate. He is such a shame and embarrassment to America.”

Outweighs the Easter message to the country. This is coming from a former President of the United States and current presidential candidate. This is such a shame and embarrassment for America. pic.twitter.com/YEwIQh4CtF

— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 31, 2024

Harry Sisson, a Democratic content creator, criticized Trump supporters, writing: “So MAGA has been screaming about 'keeping politics out of Easter' for the last 24 hours.” BUT THEN Donald Trump posts this Easter message that is all about politics and they love it. he.

The hypocrisy of the Republican Party knows no bounds. »

So MAGA has been screaming over the past 24 hours to keep politics out of Easter. BUT THEN Donald Trump posts this Easter message that talks about politics and they love it.

The hypocrisy of the Republican Party knows no bounds. https://t.co/z0kiWBUvmV

– Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 31, 2024

Trump critic Ron Filipkowski called the social media activity “deranged.”

However, Trump also received positive comments from some of his supporters on Truth Social, with one sharing a graphic saying “I'm praying for you, President Trump” and another commenting: “If he is not elected, America is finished.”

Biden also posted a message on social media to mark the Christian holiday.

Writing on X, the Democratic president said: “To all those gathering today in churches and homes around the world: Happy Easter.

He was also criticized at Easter for allegedly “banning” religious symbols at an Easter event.

An invitation from the American Egg Board asked children of National Guard families to submit artwork to appear at an event titled “Celebrating National Guard Families” as part of the Egg Roll Annual Easter which takes place Monday at the White House.

The event flyer stated that the selected designs would be painted on real eggs and displayed at the White House. Under these conditions, it is specified that children cannot produce material “including questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes or partisan political statements”.

In response, conservatives said this was akin to banning Christian symbols at Easter.

Writing on X, White House Deputy Assistant to the President Elizabeth Alexander said the language used in the invitation was standard. “*FYI on the whole misleading whirlwind regarding the White House and Easter: the standard non-discrimination language in the American Egg Board's flyer requesting illustrations has been used for the past 45 years, by every Democratic administrator and Republicans – for all the WH Easter egg rolls – including the previous administration,” she wrote.

Uncommon knowledge

