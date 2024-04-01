UPDATE 2-UK's Boris Johnson in kyiv warns of 'fragile' plan for talks with Russia





(Adds context to Turkey's proposal) By Tom Balmforth and Andrea Shalal kyiv, Aug 24 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Ukraine for its “indomitable” resistance to Russia's invasion during a surprise visit to Kiev on Wednesday, and said it was not the moment to promote a “fragile negotiation plan” with Moscow. Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his fourth trip to Ukraine this year, as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence of the Soviet Union. Johnson, whom Zelenskiy described as his “dear friend Boris”, said it was vital that Europe maintain military and economic support for Ukraine, even as rising energy and food prices causes suffering to some consumers. “We also know that while we pay our energy bills for Vladimir Putin's misdeeds, the Ukrainian people pay with their blood,” Johnson said. “And that's why we know we have to stay the course. Because if Putin had his way, then no country on Russia's periphery would be safe, and … (that) would give a green light to all the autocrats in the world whose borders could exist.” be changed by force. Johnson's trip coincided with the sixth anniversary of what Moscow calls its special military operation. The move came amid fears that Russia could again launch missiles at major cities in Ukraine to cast a pall over Ukraine's Independence Day. Air raid sirens sounded several times on Wednesday in kyiv. Johnson is due to leave office in less than two weeks, but the two candidates to replace him, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, have both pledged to maintain British support for Ukraine . The outgoing British leader warned against “any creeping attempts to normalize relations with Putin”, particularly amid growing signs that the Russian offensive is failing and Putin is racking up what he calls losses colossal. The story continues “Now is not the time to advance a flimsy negotiation plan with someone who simply isn't interested. You can't negotiate with a bear while it's eating your leg,” he said. -he declares. His comments come days after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Zelenskiy to consider new negotiations with Putin to end the war, building on the positive momentum of a grain export deal brokered by UN. “To all our friends, I just say this: we must keep going. We must show, as friends of Ukraine, that we have the same strategic stamina as the Ukrainian people,” Johnson said. Johnson was one of Ukraine's most vocal supporters during the war. Zelenskiy said Ukraine was vital and the West had not allowed Moscow to take advantage of the war's momentum. “We cannot relax, we cannot freeze the conflict, we cannot wait a year, or two, or three… Under no circumstances can we abandon the initiative,” Zelenskiy said. The Ukrainian leader thanked Johnson for “the uncompromising support given to our country from the first days of large-scale Russian aggression.” (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis)

