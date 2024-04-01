Donald Trump's Truth Social program lost $58 million in 2023





NEW YORK (AP) Less than a week after its splashy stock market debut, Donald Trump's social media company revealed Monday that it lost nearly $58.2 million last year, sending its shares tumbling by more than 21%.

Losses in 2023 for Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is Truth Social, mark a sharp decline from the $50.5 million profit the former president's company reported for 2022, a filing shows filed by the company with securities regulators.

Trump Media's revenue was $4.1 million in 2023, according to the SEC filing, although that figure is up from $1.5 million in 2022.

After merging with a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., Trump Media began trading March 26 on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol DJT. And it’s been a volatile adventure.

Trump Medias shares soared in their first two days of trading, topping $79 at one point, but have since moved closer to their initial offering price of $49.95. The company's stock closed at $48.66 after Monday's selloff, meaning many early investors are taking a hit.

Industry analysts have likened the fervor around Florida-based Trump Media to the meme stock craze, which has notably propelled shares of struggling companies such as GameStop and movie theater chain AMC Entertainment to sky-high highs in 2021.

Shares of these so-called meme stocks also fell on Monday, with GameStop and AMC down more than 4% and 15%, respectively, at market close. And Reddit, another company that recently went public and has since been embroiled in frenzied stock comparisons, fell nearly 7%.

Trump's social media site was seen as a potential financial lifeline for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as he faces an unprecedented wave of legal and financial challenges.

In addition to four criminal cases, each involving his own expensive lawyers, Trump faces a civil penalty of more than $454 million for fraud after a New York state judge ruled that he and others Members of his company had plotted for years to dupe banks, insurers and others into inflating his wealth on financial statements.

Last week, Trump got a reprieve when an appeals court reduced the amount he needed to halt collection while he appealed for $175 million, which Trump said he would be able to discover. But he has to find the money by Thursday.

Trump previously posted $92 million bail after being convicted of sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. The money is intended to ensure she receives a jury reward for his verbal attacks against her if she survives the appeals.

It's unclear how much money Trump will have left at the end of the week. Trump reported having approximately $294 million in cash or cash equivalents in his latest annual financial statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

After that, according to New York state lawyers, he added about $186.8 million by selling the lease of his Washington hotel in May 2022 and the rights to manage a New York golf course in June 2023.

Trump Media's entry into the public market could also net the former president billions on paper, although no immediate payments have yet occurred. In Monday's filing, the company announced no changes to the provision that blocks insiders such as Trump from selling their shares for six months after its stock market debut. Still, some experts have speculated that the board could waive the Trump provision and allow him to sell shares to help cover his legal costs.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

