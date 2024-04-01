Politics
Turkish local elections deal a blow to President Erdogan's party
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party won major victories in city halls in Istanbul and Ankara, dealing a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party.
Erdogan's party, known as the AKP, hoped to regain control of cities less than a year after claiming the country's presidency for a third term.
With more than 90% of the ballot boxes counted on Monday, the outgoing mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was well ahead in Turkey's largest city and economic hub, according to the public Anadolu agency. .
“The period of one-person government is over from today,” Imamoglu, 53, told thousands of cheering supporters on Sunday evening.
The former businessman, who entered politics in 2008, defeated Erdogan's candidate in local elections five years ago, ending 25 years of rule by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors in the city . He is now presented as a presidential challenger.
CHP Mansur Yavas, mayor of the capital Ankara, retained his seat with an astonishing 25-point difference over his challenger, according to the results.
In total, the CHP won municipalities in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to Anadolu, paving the way for many strongholds of Erdogan's party. He won 37% of the vote nationally, compared to 36% for the president's party, marking the CHP's biggest electoral victory since Erdogan came to power two decades ago.
Erdogan began his political career as mayor of Istanbul in 1994, then won the country's presidency for the first time in 2014.
During this year's campaign, Erdogan promised a new era for the metropolis of nearly 16 million people. However, Imamoglu was re-elected for a second term. The candidate, who first won the position in 2019, received more than 50% of the vote and beat the AKP presidential candidate by more than 11 points and nearly a million votes.
Turkey's local elections were competitive and offered many options for citizens, but they took place in a “highly polarized environment” where much remains to be done to ensure freedom of expression, a European group said on Monday election observers.
“In line with the Council of Europe's principles of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, more must be done to ensure a political and media environment where there is genuine freedom of expression and a reasonable and well implemented, supervised by independent bodies. judicial”, declared Vladimir Prebilic, deputy head of the observation mission led by the Council of Europe, during a press conference in Ankara.
The observation mission consisted of 26 observers from 16 European countries, who observed voting procedures in more than 140 polling stations, including in the largest cities, Istanbul and Ankara.
Turkish government officials reject criticism that Erdogan's government has suppressed dissent, eroded human rights and placed the judiciary and other state institutions under its sway.
The election results dented Erdogan's chances of adopting a new constitution, which could potentially extend his term beyond the end of his term in 2028, analysts say. Although the AKP and its allies have a majority in parliament, Erdogan would need broader support or a successful referendum for a new constitution.
“This is not an end for us, but rather a turning point,” Erdogan said in a somber and introspective speech Monday morning, acknowledging a “loss of altitude” for the AKP.
“If we made a mistake, we will fix it,” he told the crowd gathered at the AKP headquarters in Ankara, without indicating what changes he might make within his party or in its policies.
Turkey's high cost of living, driven by inflation of nearly 70%, as well as the government's aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, have alienated voters, according to analysts who also said that Erdogan's divisive policies have eroded his party's popularity.
The New Social Party, or YRP, which largely competed with the AKP for the support of conservative voters, captured two provinces. It was the third party in terms of votes nationally, with 6.2%.
The party has benefited from taking an even tougher stance on Israel over the Gaza conflict than Erdogan, which has helped drive religious voters away from the Islamist-based AKP , according to analysts.
In southeastern Turkey, the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy Party captured 10 provinces while the Erdogan-allied Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, won eight spread across the country.
Some information in this report comes from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.
