Donald Trump loses touch | Vanity Fair





One of the only positive aspects of Donald Trump's stranglehold on the Republican Party is that he fails to select candidates in winnable races. Remember Herschel Walker and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia? What about Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania? The path that has allowed Democrats to hold on to the Senate thus far is punctuated by Trump's failed attempts to play kingmaker.

But it's not just about the Senate. Of the 36 House races in 2022 that the Cook Political Report found to be the most competitive, Trump supported candidates in five contests, all of which they lost. Trump's overall winning percentage in 2022 was quite high, but the vast majority of that support was for incumbents and heavy favorites to win, according to the New York Times. Sure, Trump can successfully support a MAGA candidate in a deep red Congressional district, but Trumpism has proven to be poison for swinging voters.

The good news about Trump is that he never learns from his support mistakes. In North Carolina, Trump recently endorsed Mark Robinson, a gubernatorial candidate with a history of anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic comments. The Times called him a flamethrower, but he sounds like a bigot. According to the newspaper, Robinson condemned transgender and homosexuality as filth. Not to mention, as my colleague Bess Levin has written, Robinson is also a conspiracy theorist, saying, among other things, that he would not be surprised if 9/11 turned out to be an internal affair or if The 1969 moon landing was faked. ; that he is SERIOUSLY skeptical that JFK was assassinated; and that Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was a paid actor. Oh, and let's not forget that Robinson would like to return to an America where women couldn't vote, which is hardly a way to galvanize female voters in 2024.

In Ohio, there's former Trump critic-turned-supporter Bernie Moreno, whom the former president helped promote to win the Republican nomination. Ohio is an increasingly red state, and we've seen a Trump critic turned loyalist win there before. But Moreno is considered the weaker candidate in the general election against Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and other state party leaders who have supported Matt Dolan. Moreno, whose background lies in owning car dealerships rather than politics, has not faced the scrutiny of running in a high-profile Senate race. Shortly before winning the primary, the AP noted that Moreno, who had gone from a public supporter of LGBTQ rights to a hardline opponent, was facing questions about the existence of a 2008 profile seeking men for one-on-one sex on a casual sex dating website. called Adult Friend Finder. Moreno denied creating the account and a former intern later said he created the post as a prank.

Meanwhile, in Montana, where Republicans are trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, there's Tim Sheehy, a part-time Senate candidate and full-time CEO of a publicly traded aerospace company. Sheehy, a self-described rancher who also lacks political experience, wants to get rid of the Department of Homeland Security, that is, the department that deals with the border, which Republicans (claim) to care a lot about . He would also like to return health care to pure privatization and has absurdly blamed high hospital bills on a subsidy system with perverse incentives. When it comes to taxes, Sheehy doesn't seem to be a big fan, having apparently avoided paying his own livestock taxes. And to top it all off, the Senate hopeful proudly presents himself as a self-made multi-millionaire, but as you know who, received significant investments from his father and brother. (As a nepo baby myself, I should clarify that it's not that he got help; it's that he lied about getting it.)

Donald Trump and Kari Lake at a 2022 campaign rally.

Mario Tama/Getty Images.

