In the next 10 years, we must make Indian economy self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi | Economic news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 1) said there is a need to improve India's economic self-reliance so that the country is less affected by challenges from around the world. Speaking at the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Modi stressed that steps should be taken to make the rupee more acceptable and accessible to the world.

In the next ten years, we need to make the Indian economy self-reliant. We must make efforts to ensure that our economy is much less affected by the global crisis, he said.

The Prime Minister today said that India, with its contribution of 15 per cent to global GDP growth, has become the engine of global growth. In such cases, effort should be made to make the rupee more accessible and acceptable globally, he said.

India aims to make the rupee a global currency. Last year, an RBI-appointed Inter-Departmental Group (IDG) had recommended a slew of measures, including inclusion of the rupee in the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket and recalibration of the foreign portfolio investor regime (FPI) to increase the pace. internationalization of the rupee. The Prime Minister praised the RBI for its efforts to improve the health of the banking sector and the Indian economy. In 2014, when I attended the 80th founding day of the RBI, the situation was very different. The Indian banking sector faced different challenges. Due to the higher levels of NPA (of banks), everyone had doubts about the stability of the banking sector and its future, PM Modi said. The situation was so bad that public sector banks were unable to provide the necessary impetus for the country's economic growth, he added. Prime Minister Modi said that due to various measures taken over the last 10 years, Indian banking system is now considered a strong and sustainable system in the world. The government injected capital of Rs 3.5 lakh crore into public sector banks and undertook numerous reforms to strengthen their governance, which helped improve their health. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) alone has helped resolve bad loans worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore. More than 27,000 applications with default of more than Rs 9 lakh crore were resolved before being admitted to the IBC. The gross NPA of banks, which was 11.25 percent in 2018, fell below 3 percent at the end of September 2023. The question of double bottom line is now a thing of the past. Bank credit growth is around 15 percent, he said.

The banking system, which at one point was on the verge of collapse, has become profitable and is showing higher credit growth, Modi said. He said it had not been easy to transform the banking sector over the past decade. This improvement is due to the clarity of government policies, intentions and decisions. This was also possible due to the concerted and honest efforts of the government. …if the intentions are correct, the policies are good. If the policies are right, the decisions are right, and when the decisions are right, the outcome will also be good, Modi said. Speaking on inflation, the Prime Minister said 10 years ago that financial policies did not reflect the intention to deal with double-digit price rises. To overcome this problem, the government has provided the RBI with the inflation targeting framework, on which the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has performed well, he said. The government has also taken measures related to active price monitoring and fiscal consolidation. It is for this reason that despite Corona and wars between different countries, inflation in India is at moderate levels. The country which has clearly set its priorities cannot be stopped from progressing, Modi stressed. Under inflation targeting, the government has tasked the RBI to maintain inflation at 4 per cent with a band of +/- 2 per cent. The RBI aims to bring down consumer price-based inflation to 4 percent on a sustainable basis. In February, consumer price inflation (CPI) or retail price inflation remained stable at 5.09 percent compared to 5.1 percent recorded in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/pm-modi-rbi-reserve-bank-of-india-shaktikanta-das-indian-economy-self-reliant-gdp-9244962/

