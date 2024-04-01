Flood warnings are in place as the wet Easter long weekend comes to an end





The Met Office has warned Britons to be careful when traveling. Heavy rain is expected to develop in southern England on Monday amid a long wet Easter weekend across the country. No weather warnings have yet been issued for Monday, but 10 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – and 112 flood alerts are in place across England. The latest flood warning, issued overnight by the Environment Agency, is for the River Brue in Somerset. Roads at risk include those in Catsham, Cowbridge and West Lydford, as well as the B3151 Glastonbury to Meare Road. Properties on Dyehouse Lane, Glastonbury, are under threat from overflowing Glastonbury Millstream, and overflowing of the river at Baltonsborough is expected. Although rainfall has largely cleared from the area, levels on the River Brue are expected to remain high until Monday afternoon. Heavy rain flooded southern England and parts of Wales on Sunday evening, with the Met Office forecasting further heavy downpours in the south throughout Monday. Liam Eslick, a forecaster at the Met Office, said there is a “risk of localized flooding” in some areas. Mr Eslick said: “Given the bank holiday weekend, people are traveling at this time, so we recommend checking the road coverage if people are driving or the bus and train times to see if it there are cancellations. » The rain will continue to head north until Monday morning 🌧️ Brighter skies on each side, but heavy showers developing in the south 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/0ZOBKVXSux – Met Office (@metoffice) March 31, 2024 The RAC and transport analysis firm Inrix said 2.01 million leisure trips will be made by car on Easter Monday, with the longest delays expected between 10am and midday. Instructions on the Met Office website encourage drivers to reduce their speed, as rain can reduce visibility, and to give themselves more time to brake on slippery surfaces – suggesting an interval of at least four seconds between vehicles. Areas of northern England and Scotland are expected to be much sunnier throughout the day and experience less rain, the weather service said.

