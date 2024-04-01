Court suspends prison sentence of Imran Khan and his wife in Toshakhana case, but they will not be released





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday suspended former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans and his wife Bushra Bibis to 14 years in prison in a toshakhana (state treasury) case linked to sale of state gifts which he received during his mandate. A trial court had convicted them on January 31 this year, just a week before the February 8 general elections. Despite the suspensions, Imran (71) will not be released as he was convicted in two other cases before the elections. said the toshakhana's sentences would remain suspended until he decides on Imran's appeal case after the Eid holiday which begins in 10 days. There is no evidence to support the conviction, Imran's lawyer Ali Zafar told reporters on Monday, explaining why the HC suspended the sentences during the first appeal hearing. The top court had also banned Imran and Bushra from holding public office for 10 years and imposed a fine of 787 million Pakistani rupees ($2.8 million) each, days before the general elections which, according to Imrans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been massively faked. The case against Imran and his wife was filed by the National Accountability Bureau. (NAB), Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog, last December accused the couple of keeping a jewelry set received from the Saudi crown prince at an undervalued valuation. The NAB claimed that Imran and his wife received a total of 108 gifts from various heads of state and foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to April 2022. In the case in question, Imran is also accused for failing to disclose assets from the alleged sale of such state gifts worth over (Pak) Rs 14 crore. A day after the Toshakhana convictions, Imran and his wife were sentenced to seven years in prison in a case related to their marriage during the last Iddat – a mandatory waiting period for a woman after divorce or the death of her ex. husband. Before that, a special court sentenced Imran and his former foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, to 10 years in prison for violating state secrets. Imran claims these cases are based on false accusations aimed at keeping him away from politics at the behest of the powerful military. . The army denies this accusation.

