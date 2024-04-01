What you need to know about India's election kickoff

By CHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) Worldsthe largest democratic electioncould also be one of the most important.

With a population of over 1.4 billion and nearly 970 million voters, India's general elections are betweenPrime Minister Narendra Modi,an avowed Hindu nationalist, facing a broad alliance of opposition parties struggling to catch up.

Modi, 73, first rose to power in 2014 on promises of economic development, casting himself as an outsider in the fight against corruption. Since then, he has fused religion and politics in a formula that has attracted broad support from the country's majority Hindu population.

India under Modi is a rising global power, but his reign has also been marked by rising unemployment, attacks by Hindu nationalists on minorities, particularly Muslims, and a shrinking space for dissent and media freedom.

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally addressed by Modi in Meerut, India, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

FILE- Election workers carry electronic voting machines (EVMs) on board a ferry to cross the Sowansiri River to reach a polling center on the eve of elections in Majuli, India, March 26, 2021. General elections of 6 weeks will begin on April 19, 2024 and the results will be announced on June 4. While voters in the United States and elsewhere use paper ballots, India uses electronic voting machines, or EVMs. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, file)

FILE- Workers operate machines at a construction site of a coastal road project in Mumbai, India, August 26, 2021. With a population of more than 1.4 billion and nearly 970 million voters, the 2024 Indian general elections pit Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an avowed Hindu nationalist, against a broad alliance of opposition parties who are struggling to catch up. India's large economy is among the fastest growing in the world. UNDP's latest Asia-Pacific Human Development Report says India has become one of the leading countries with high income and wealth inequality. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, file)

FILE- Indians crowd the ticket counters of Ahmadabad railway station, India, October 23, 2011. With a population of more than 1.4 billion and nearly 970 million voters, the Indian general elections which begin on April 19, 2024 between Prime Minister Narendra. Modi, an avowed Hindu nationalist, is pitted against a broad alliance of opposition parties that are struggling to catch up. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, file)

FILE – In this photo from Sunday, November 25, 2018, a man holds a brick reading 'Jai Shree Ram' (Victory of Lord Ram) as bricks of the ancient Babri Mosque are piled up in Ayodhya, India State of Central India. Uttar Pradesh. Most pre-election surveys suggest Modi is likely to comfortably win the 2024 elections, especially after he opened a Hindu temple built on the ruins of the historic mosque in the northern city of Ayodhya in January, which fulfilled his party's long-standing Hindu nationalist commitment. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, file)

FILE- Newly elected lawmakers from India's ruling alliance led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party raise their hands in support of the election of Narendra Modi as their leader in New Delhi, India, May 25, 2019. The elections 6-week general elections in India begin on Polling will take place on April 19, 2024 and the results will be announced on June 4. Voters, who represent more than 10% of the world's population, will elect 543 members of the lower house of Parliament for a five-year term. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, file)

FILE- Leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance sit for a news conference in Mumbai, India, Friday, September 1, 2023. The opposition has united under a front called INDIA. The acronym, which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, brings together India's previously fractured opposition parties that aim to deny Modi a third straight victory in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, file)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

HOW DOES THE ELECTION TAKE PLACE?

THE6-week general electionsbegins on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4. Voters, who represent more than 10% of the world's population, will elect 543 members of the lower house of Parliament for a five-year term.

The elections will be held in seven phases and ballots will be cast in more than a million polling stations. Each phase will last a single day with multiple precincts across multiple states voting that day. Staggered voting allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent violence and transport election officials and voting machines.

India has a first-past-the-post, multi-party electoral system in which the candidate with the most votes wins. To obtain a majority, a party or coalition must exceed the threshold of 272 seats.

While voters in the United States and elsewhere use paper ballots, India uses electronic voting machines.

WHO IS RUNNING?

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and its main challenger, Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, represent the two largest factions in Parliament. Several other important regional parties are part of an opposition bloc.

The opposition parties,which have been previously fractured, haveunited under one front called INDIA,or the All-Inclusive National Alliance for India's Development, to deny Modi a third consecutive electoral victory.

The alliance haspresented only one candidate in the primaryin most constituencies. But he is racked by ideological differences and personality clashes, and has yet to decide on his candidate for prime minister.

Most surveys suggest Modi is likely to win comfortably, especially after his opening.a Hindu temple in the northern city of Ayodhyain January, which filled his partieslong-standing Hindu nationalist commitment.

Another victory would cement Modi as one of the country's most popular and important leaders. This would follow a landslide victory in 2019, when the BJP clinched an absolute majority by winning 303 parliamentary seats. The Congress party got only 52 seats.

WHAT ARE THE MAJOR ISSUES?

For decades, India has stubbornly clung to its democratic beliefs, largely through free elections, an independent judiciary, a thriving media, a strong opposition and a peaceful transition of power. Some of these credentials saw a slow erosion under Modi's decade-long rule, with elections seen as a test of the country's democratic values.

Many watchdogs now classify India as a hybrid regime that is neither a full-fledged democracy nor a full-fledged autocracy.

The polls will also test the limits of Modi, a populist leader whose rise to power has been marked by increased attacks on religious minorities, mainly Muslims. Critics accuse him of using a platform favoring Hinduism, which endangers the country's secular roots.

Under Modi,the media,once considered dynamic and largely independent, have become more flexible andcritical voices are muzzled.The courts have largely bowed to Modis' wishesand obtained favorable verdicts in crucial cases. The centralization of executive power has put Indian federalism under severe strain. And federal agencies are bogged downthe main opposition leadersin corruption cases, which they deny.

Another key issue isThe great economy of India,which is part offastest growing in the world.This helped India become a global power and a counterweight to China. But even as India's growth accelerates, Modi's government has struggled to create enough jobs for young Indians and has relied on social programs like free food and housing to woo voters .

The latest UN Asia-Pacific Human Development Report ranks India among the top countries with high income and wealth inequality.