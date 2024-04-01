Politics
What you need to know about India's election kickoff
By CHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) Worldsthe largest democratic electioncould also be one of the most important.
With a population of over 1.4 billion and nearly 970 million voters, India's general elections are betweenPrime Minister Narendra Modi,an avowed Hindu nationalist, facing a broad alliance of opposition parties struggling to catch up.
Modi, 73, first rose to power in 2014 on promises of economic development, casting himself as an outsider in the fight against corruption. Since then, he has fused religion and politics in a formula that has attracted broad support from the country's majority Hindu population.
India under Modi is a rising global power, but his reign has also been marked by rising unemployment, attacks by Hindu nationalists on minorities, particularly Muslims, and a shrinking space for dissent and media freedom.
HOW DOES THE ELECTION TAKE PLACE?
THE6-week general electionsbegins on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4. Voters, who represent more than 10% of the world's population, will elect 543 members of the lower house of Parliament for a five-year term.
The elections will be held in seven phases and ballots will be cast in more than a million polling stations. Each phase will last a single day with multiple precincts across multiple states voting that day. Staggered voting allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent violence and transport election officials and voting machines.
India has a first-past-the-post, multi-party electoral system in which the candidate with the most votes wins. To obtain a majority, a party or coalition must exceed the threshold of 272 seats.
While voters in the United States and elsewhere use paper ballots, India uses electronic voting machines.
WHO IS RUNNING?
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and its main challenger, Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, represent the two largest factions in Parliament. Several other important regional parties are part of an opposition bloc.
The opposition parties,which have been previously fractured, haveunited under one front called INDIA,or the All-Inclusive National Alliance for India's Development, to deny Modi a third consecutive electoral victory.
The alliance haspresented only one candidate in the primaryin most constituencies. But he is racked by ideological differences and personality clashes, and has yet to decide on his candidate for prime minister.
Most surveys suggest Modi is likely to win comfortably, especially after his opening.a Hindu temple in the northern city of Ayodhyain January, which filled his partieslong-standing Hindu nationalist commitment.
Another victory would cement Modi as one of the country's most popular and important leaders. This would follow a landslide victory in 2019, when the BJP clinched an absolute majority by winning 303 parliamentary seats. The Congress party got only 52 seats.
WHAT ARE THE MAJOR ISSUES?
For decades, India has stubbornly clung to its democratic beliefs, largely through free elections, an independent judiciary, a thriving media, a strong opposition and a peaceful transition of power. Some of these credentials saw a slow erosion under Modi's decade-long rule, with elections seen as a test of the country's democratic values.
Many watchdogs now classify India as a hybrid regime that is neither a full-fledged democracy nor a full-fledged autocracy.
The polls will also test the limits of Modi, a populist leader whose rise to power has been marked by increased attacks on religious minorities, mainly Muslims. Critics accuse him of using a platform favoring Hinduism, which endangers the country's secular roots.
Under Modi,the media,once considered dynamic and largely independent, have become more flexible andcritical voices are muzzled.The courts have largely bowed to Modis' wishesand obtained favorable verdicts in crucial cases. The centralization of executive power has put Indian federalism under severe strain. And federal agencies are bogged downthe main opposition leadersin corruption cases, which they deny.
Another key issue isThe great economy of India,which is part offastest growing in the world.This helped India become a global power and a counterweight to China. But even as India's growth accelerates, Modi's government has struggled to create enough jobs for young Indians and has relied on social programs like free food and housing to woo voters .
The latest UN Asia-Pacific Human Development Report ranks India among the top countries with high income and wealth inequality.
