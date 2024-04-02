'Cheap tactics': Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi over Katchatheevu | Latest news India

New Delhi: The BJP is raising the Katchatheevu issue to divert attention from the “electoral bond scam”, DMK said on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the ruling party in Tamil Nadu over the issue. Congress, meanwhile, called the remarks a “cheap tactic.” Congress leader Manickam Tagore said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi surrendered the island to save six lakh Tamils. (Count X by Manickam Tagore)

Reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's allegation that DMK had not shown “responsibility on this issue”, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the BJP government at the Center had not nothing done in the last 10 years to resolve the problem.

“You (BJP) were in power for the last 10 years. What have you done? In the last 10 years, the BJP government did nothing to get Katchatheevu back. Why is the BJP doing this now? They know that they “They will not be able to win 150 seats in the whole country. They want to address issues that will distract from the electoral bond scam,” he said.

AIADMK South Chennai Lok Sabha candidate Jayavardhan attacked the Congress and the DMK over the issue.

“This has always been the position of the AIADMK regarding Katchatheevu, DMK has always surrendered the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu… Whether through the Supreme Court or through political means, we have always stood up for the rights of the But DMK “, in collusion with the Congress, has always ensured that what is part of India is handed over to Sri Lanka… Taking this into its own hands by the BJP during the election period is just politics,” he said. he declared.

A day after criticizing the Congress for handing over the island to Sri Lanka at the expense of the interests of Indian fishermen, Prime Minister Modi today attacked Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK, saying it had not done nothing to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu.

“Rhetoric aside, the DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu. New details emerging on Katchatheevu have totally UNMASKED the double standards of the DMK. The Congress and the DMK are family units. They only care about their own sons and daughters rising. They don't care about anyone else. Their insensitivity towards Kachchatheevu has damaged the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular “, wrote the Prime Minister on X.

Reacting to the remark, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given up the island to save six million Tamils ​​in Sri Lanka.

“The problem with the BJP, RSS and PM Modi is that people reject them in Tamil Nadu and want a diversionary tactic…The Indian government led by Indira Gandhi signed an agreement at that time called the Indira Gandhi Accord -Sirimavo Bandaranaike. To save 6 lakh Tamils ​​and to save them, this island was given to the Sri Lankan government. We are very clear that if our fishermen are attacked, we will raise our voice to take back Katchatheevu Island. But , in 10 years, PM Modi has failed. “They will not even get a seat in Tamil Nadu through these cheap tactics. Annamalai is fighting for third place,” he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi, sharing a post, said the Congress had mercilessly abandoned Katchatheevu.

“Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how Congress mercilessly abandoned #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds: we can never trust Congress! Weakening unity, integrity and India's interests has been the way Congress works for 75 years and counting,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The island is located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka. It was traditionally used by Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the 'Indo-Sri Lanka Maritime Agreement'.

