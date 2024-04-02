Donald Trump's net worth drops by $1 billion following revelations from Truth Social that he actually lost more than $58 million last year.





Donald Trump's net worth fell by $1 billion, as did shares of his social media company after revealing a loss of more than $58 million in 2023, as revenue from Truth Social's platform the former president were flocking.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. fell 21% Monday to $48.66 per share, below the $49.95 level where the blank check vehicle it merged with a week ago was trading. Trump owns 57% of the company, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with his stake now worth $3.76 billion on paper.

The crisis brings his net worth to $6.4 billion, a drop of 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Trump Media generated just $4.1 million in revenue for the entire year, according to results reported on a Monday morning show, underscoring how highly valued it is relative to its peers. The company does not disclose the number of active users, revealing only in its February prospectus that Truth Social has approximately 9 million registrations on its platforms.

The company has made another meteoric gain this year so far, with its market value sitting at around $6.6 billion after it became a meme stock and captivated retail traders.

Reddit Inc., which went public last month and has a similar valuation, had 267.5 million weekly active users in the most recent quarter and generated $804 million in revenue last year. Meanwhile, Snap Inc., which has a market value of $19 billion, posted a net loss of $1.3 billion on revenue of $4.6 billion last year . Snap estimated the number of daily active users for the first quarter at around 420 million.

Trump is currently facing legal issues, including four criminal charges. The first criminal trial, alleging he falsified business records to conceal cash payments to a porn star before the 2016 election, is scheduled to begin April 15. He also faces an April 4 deadline to post $175 million bail after New York's attorney general provided evidence at trial that he inflated his net wealth by billions of dollars a year in banking transactions. He is appealing the judgment.

Re-election bet

The discrepancy between where Trump Media shares trade and the underlying company's performance indicates that some investors are using it to signal that they support Trump's re-election efforts. The stock, which has been trading since 2021 under the ticker SPAC, has more than tripled this year as the retail trading crowd pumps it up with posts on the Stocktwits and Reddits WallStreetBets forum.

In the filing, Trump Media's revenue increased slightly from $1.47 million in 2022, moving to an annual loss. The company reported a profit of $50.5 million in 2022 after benefiting from a change in value linked to its convertible notes.

Unlike traditional social media companies that tout metrics like active users or revenue per user, Trump Media believes that adhering to traditional KPIs could distract from strategic evaluation when it comes to the progress and growth of its business, according to the prospectus. When regulators inquired about Truth Social's number of registrations and users, the company pushed back and ultimately disclosed only the registrations, according to filings.

Trump cannot sell his stake immediately due to a six-month lock-up agreement, hampering his ability to monetize the shares and alleviate his current cash crunch.

Trump's media company debuted last week after closing the merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. which brought in over $275 million in much-needed cash. The media start-up had warned that without this agreement, it could go bankrupt.

The increased valuation has made betting expensive and risky, with short sellers facing 500% annual funding costs to borrow, according to brokerages. That makes it the most expensive U.S. company to bet against, with more than $100 million in short interest, by far, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

Companies going public via SPAC have historically been volatile at the time of merger completion, despite few fundamental changes. Some stocks, including Vinfast Auto Ltd., saw prices skyrocket, as the small amount of shares available for trading made it easy for traders to push stock prices to the extreme, before ultimately crashing . More than a fifth of the nearly 500 SPAC deals completed since 2019 are trading below $1 each, a drop of more than 90%.

