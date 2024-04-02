People across the world echo the slogan Abki baar 400 paar, Main hoon Modi Parivaar to show support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party at a motor rally held in Atlanta ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in September phases from April. 19. More than 150 cars participated in the event.

A few days ago, the Overseas Friends of BJP also organized a similar car rally with over 250 participants in London and Australia. In Australia, BJP supporters launched a campaign called Modi for 2024.

The 'Overseas Friends of the BJP', in an official statement, said that many cultural events took place during the rally, paving the way for a vibrant display of solidarity and enthusiasm. They also held the Indian tricolor as well as the BJP flag.

At the London car rally, British parliamentarian Bob Blackman highlighted the importance of the central role of the Indian diaspora in shaping the future of their home country. The event was organized on the day the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the first taking place on April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Indian elections are massive elections. I have a small prediction for you, a majority of more than 400. Today, the friendship between India and the United Kingdom has become stronger and stronger since we are involved in the government and the BJP has taken power in India,” Blackman was quoted as saying by YEARS.

He noted that London and New Delhi were holding negotiations on a free trade agreement. The two countries have already signed a friendship agreement on defense and security cooperation,” added the British parliamentarian who participated in the car rally.

“We now see India as a fantastic growing economy and it has grown as an economy thanks to the BJP government recognizing us. So we are still trying to negotiate a free trade deal between the U.K. and our Indian friends. “Remember Boris Johnson promised this before Diwali? He didn't say what year. We have just had the 14th round of trade negotiations. So there’s still work to be done,” Blackman said.

Published: 01 April 2024, 08:44 IST

