Indonesian President-elect Prabowo meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping – Eurasia Review

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus and Dandy Koswaraputra

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday and was expected to travel to Japan for similar high-level talks in an unprecedented trip by the head of Indonesia's next deposed government.

Outgoing Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo has agreed to travel plans for the president-elect who continues to serve as defense minister, according to Jokowis' office. Prabowo is due to be sworn in in October, when he will become Indonesia's first new president in a decade.

Yes, he had received permission, a source in the presidential staff office who was not authorized to speak about the trip and requested anonymity told BenarNews on Monday.

Prabowo was scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Defense Minister Dong Jun before leaving Tuesday for Japan, where he was expected to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, officials said.

The news Friday that the Chinese president had invited His future Indonesian counterpart from Southeast Asia's largest country raised eyebrows in Jakarta, as no president-elect had ever undertaken such a trip abroad. Prabowo's trip to China and Japan, a close U.S. ally, is also his first trip abroad since winning the Feb. 14 presidential election.

During Prabowos' meeting with the Chinese president, Xi told Prabowo that China is willing to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia and make positive contributions to regional and world peace, the brigadier general said . General Edwin Adrian Sumantha, spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Defense.

Prabowo expressed hope to Xi that Asia's largest country and Southeast Asia's largest can continue to strengthen their strategic partnership, Edwin said.

Regarding defense cooperation, I consider China as one of the key partners to ensure regional peace and stability, Prabowo said, according to a statement issued by the Indonesian Defense Ministry.

I am also committed to achieving Indonesians Minimum essential strength (MEF), including increasing defense industry cooperation and productive dialogue, the Indonesian president-elect said.

The statement did not mention the South China Sea despite a recent study by Indonesia Strategic and Defense Studies (ISDS) and Kompas Research and Development, which found that almost three-quarters of Indonesians view China's activities in the waterway as a threat to Indonesian sovereignty.

The Indonesian public does not like the aggressiveness of Chinese ships entering Indonesian territory, ISDS co-founder Erik Purnama Putra told BenarNews last month, referring to the waters around Indonesia's Natuna Islands. .

Edwin said Prabowo was expected to visit Japan for a meeting on Tuesday to strengthen long-standing bilateral relations.

Yes, the statement is confirmed. He will also visit Japan on April 2 and 3, to meet the Japanese prime minister and defense minister, Edwin told BenarNews on Monday.

During his meeting with Prabowo, Xi also stressed that China is ready to make positive contributions to maintaining regional and global peace and stability.

President Xi stressed the importance of cooperation between China and Indonesia in maintaining maritime security in the Southeast Asian region, especially regarding the South China Sea issue which is a global concern, Edwin said.

Prabowo conveyed greetings and a message from Jokowi to Xi, and said he was happy to make China the first country he visited after the election.

In his message, Jokowi told Xi that his presidential successor supports developing closer ties with China and will continue Indonesia's friendly policy toward China, according to Xinhua, China's official news agency.

During Jokowi's nine years in office, bilateral trade with China boomed and Beijing invested billions of US dollars in infrastructure projects in Indonesia.

Recalling the development of bilateral relations over the past decade, Xi said the two sides made the right choice. Jakarta-Bandung High Speed ​​Railwayan example of high-quality cooperation and has entered a new stage of development.

China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective, Xi said, according to Xinhua.

He said Beijing will work with Jakarta to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future with regional and global influence to contribute to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

Too early

Indonesian international political analysts, meanwhile, question whether China should be Prabowo's first stop before taking office.

Prabowos' visit to China comes too soon. It would have been better if he first waited for his inauguration and then went to a foreign country, Raden Mokhamad Luthfi, a defense analyst at Al Azhar University, told BenarNews last week.

Foreign visits by the new Indonesian president are expected to first be to neighboring ASEAN countries, such as Malaysia, given that Indonesia's interests are much greater in ASEAN than in other countries. “other countries,” Raden said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Prabowo also bucked tradition in another way with his overseas trip, according to Zulfikar Rahmat, director of the China-Indonesia Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios).

There are two reasons for this. The first is of course that Prabowo considers China as a partner in the economic sector. We know that in recent years, China has been Indonesia's largest trading partner, he said.

Last year, Indonesia became the largest recipient of Chinese investment in the Southeast Asian region, with the figure reaching $7.3 billion, according to data from the Investment Coordination Board of State.

In October 2023, Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, said the Indonesia-China Business Forum had resulted in 31 business cooperation agreements reaching at least 200 trillion rupiah ($15.5 billion).

Nevertheless, he added that there is still potential for cooperation of up to $28.6 billion with China in the areas of infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and tourism.