The number of migrants crossing the Channel in 2024 exceeds 5,000

Nearly 800 people made the trip during the Easter weekend.

More than 5,000 migrants have crossed the Channel this year, with almost 800 making the journey over the Easter bank holiday weekend, according to the latest figures.

In total, 791 migrants made the trip on Saturday March 30 and Sunday March 31, according to provisional figures from the Ministry of the Interior.

Some 349 people crossed the border on Saturday, and another 442 were spotted on Sunday.

This brings the total number of people who have made the trip this year to 5,435.

Before Saturday's crossings, 2024 had already seen record numbers of people making the journey in the first three months of the year.

The previous record figure for the January-March period was 4,548 in 2022, with 3,793 arrivals in the first quarter of last year.

Stopping the boats was one of Rishi Sunak's five promises to the electorate ahead of a general election due later this year.

Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock said: “The Conservatives have overseen an unprecedented level of dangerous Channel crossings this Easter bank holiday.

“Over the Christmas holidays they were quick to take credit for the low number of crossings. So where are the Home Secretary and Prime Minister now, when we saw almost 800 people arrive in small boats over the bank holiday weekend?

“It’s complete chaos. It's time for the Conservatives to step up and adopt Labour's plan to tackle criminal smuggling gangs, with a new cross-border policing unit, and create a new return and enforcement unit to deport those who don't have no right to be here.”