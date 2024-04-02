Senator Raphael Warnock: The Bible doesn't need Trump's approval | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's decision to sell Bibles bearing his name is a risky business, Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock said on Sunday, as the former president is accused of having few moral scruples in four indictments separate criminals pending against him.

The Bible doesn't need Donald Trump's endorsement, Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. Speaking on Easter, one of Christianity's most sacred celebrations, Warnock added: It's a risky bet because people who buy these Bibles might actually open them, where it says things like thou shalt not lie, thou shalt not bear false witness, where he is forewarned. about wolves in sheep's clothing.

I think you should be careful. It's a risky business for someone like Donald Trump.

Warnock's comments on CNN came days after the Republican, running for a second presidency against Joe Biden in November, presented the public with an offer to buy Trump-endorsed Bibles for $59.99. Let's Make America Pray Again, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, a clear reference to the Make America Great Again slogan he raised at the White House in 2016.

But indeed, more than 80 criminal charges filed against Trump over the previous 12 months, including in Warnock's home state of Georgia, accuse the former president of behaving in ways that many true loyalists of the Bible would disapprove.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he improperly attempted to overturn the result of the 2020 election that he lost to Democratic rival Biden, improperly retained classified government documents after his presidency and illegally concealed secret payments to an adult film actor. who claimed to have had extramarital sex with him.

He also faces multimillion-dollar civil penalties for business practices deemed fraudulent and for an allegation that he raped a woman, a claim a judge found substantially true.

Warnock said Sunday he wasn't surprised Trump turned to selling Bibles to help raise money for his mounting legal bills as well as his presidential campaign. The senator alluded to Trump's history of peddling, among other things, Trump-branded steaks, unaccredited business school degrees and, most recently, $399 gold sneakers.

Now he's trying to sell Scripture, said Warnock, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020. Ultimately, I think he's trying to sell a commodity to the American people.

Warnock went out of his way to mention that Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016, but acknowledged that his tact allowed him to triumph in the Electoral College. But Warnock pointed out: It didn't work in 2020, when Trump lost both popular votes and electoral college votes.

And, the senator said, I don't think it will work in 2024.

During his CNN interview, Warnock also responded to criticism from Trump and his Republican allies that Biden had recognized Transgender Day of Visibility, which falls annually on March 31 as scheduled on Sunday, although this year, it coincided with Easter.

The Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, notably claimed that Biden had betrayed the central principle of Easter, which he called scandalous and abhorrent.

Warnock, part of a succession of pastors at Ebenezer Baptist Church that includes civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., said the manufactured controversy is another example of people who don't know how to lead us and are trying to divide us.

Apparently the speaker finds trans people abhorrent, and I think he should think about that, Warnock said. The fact is that March 31 was a day to support transgender people who experience violence and bigotry.

But this is just another example of people who don't know how to lead us and are trying to divide us. And that is the opposite of the Christian faith. Jesus centered the marginalized. He centered the poor. And in a time like this, we need voices, especially voices of faith, who would use our faith not as a weapon to tear down others, but as a bridge to bring us all together.

