Republicans question Donald Trump's tactics during trial





A Republican strategist has questioned Donald Trump's trial tactics, as the former president repeatedly attacks judges and prosecutors in cases against him.

“I question the legal strategy here,” Republican strategist and commentator Scott Jennings said Monday morning on CNN News Central. “Is it really smart to go after the daughter of the judge overseeing your trial? I question the wisdom of such a move.”

Last week, on social media, Trump attacked the daughter of New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump's secret trial brought by the Manhattan district attorney , Alvin Bragg.

Jennings said that while some Republicans will defend Trump, others will oppose his tactics ahead of the November election.

Former President Donald Trump in Massapequa, New York on March 28. Republican strategist Scott Jennings questioned Trump's trial tactics.

Last week, Trump published several articles on Truth Social attacking Merchan and his daughter. The criminal case involves a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she and Trump had an affair, shortly before the 2016 election. Trump is charged with 34 counts for falsifying business records. He has denied all accusations.

“Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised and should be immediately removed from this non-TRUMP-compliant case. His daughter, Loren, is a rabid Trump hater, who admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me.” Trump said in a message.

He continued: “She works for Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff and other left-wing radicals campaigning for 'Getting Trump' and raising money for the 'Biden Indictments' – including this witch hunt, which his father organized. presides over, a TOTAL conflict.”

In another post, Trump said Merchan's daughter “is a top executive at a super-liberal-Democratic firm who works for Adam “Shifty” Schiff, the Democratic National Committee, the Senate Majority PAC and even crooked Joe Biden.”

What we know

Merchan filed a gag order against Trump last week, prohibiting him from making or directing statements in connection with people involved in the case, including possible witnesses and potential jurors.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron previously issued gag orders against Trump in a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Views :

Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said last week that the gag order against Trump was “highly unusual.”

“In more than 50 years of practicing law, both as a prosecutor [and] a defense lawyer is not done. And the reason it's not done is because once you start bashing the judge, bashing the people in the courtroom, you put yourself in danger because that's the judge who will sentence you. It’s the judge who can send you to jail or give you probation,” Akerman told CNN last week.

And after:

During an appearance on CNN earlier Monday, LaDoris Cordell, a retired judge who worked at the California Superior Court, warned that Trump could face new legal repercussions if he continued to test the limits of the order of silence.

“When he crosses that silence line – and I hope it's expanded – there should be only one response: Bring your toothbrush, Donald Trump, because you're going to be sitting in a jail cell for a while,” Cordell said. said.

