John Oliver mocks Donald Trump for 'begging for money'





John Oliver has some sarcastic thoughts on Donald Trump's latest fundraising efforts.

On Sunday night, the Last Week Tonight host kicked off his episode with a segment on the Republican presidential candidate's precarious financial situation. After sharing a somewhat grainy video of Trump demanding money from his supporters, Oliver took a few photos of the attempted cash grab.

This is a man who constantly talks about being one of the richest men on the planet, begging strangers for money in a hostage video that appears to have been filmed in a haunted house by the world's nerdiest ghosts, Oliver joked.

As the late-night host put it, Trump has “had trouble in court lately.” Between the defamation judgment of E. Jean Carroll and the New York State fraud case, he has to pay over half a billion dollars, but even that doesn't count. grasp the full extent of the financial damages.

Citing a New York Times report, Oliver said Trump had apparently spent more than $100 million on legal fees alone, which averages more than $90,000 a day, with no money paid with his own money. In fact, his supporters received quite a bit as he repeatedly used his legal troubles as an excuse to ask for donations.

In the video in question, Trump says to the camera: “We are fighting. We were winning. You see what happens. So anything you can do to help financially would be fantastic because we have to beat it whether it's $5, $10 or $100, whatever you can do.

John Oliver and Donald Trump.

Rich Fury/Getty; James Devaney/GC Images

Oliver later notes that pleading for money is not Trump's only fundraising tactic. By consulting the official Republican website, he compiled a list of new products sold to supporters. The late-night host made fun of the various merch options, including a Trump-branded Bible and Trump-branded cologne. About a mini Trump speaker, Oliver joked, I guess [it] is way too loud and never dies.

As for the Trump-branded gold earphone case, he said: “You know how you can never tell which Airpods are yours and which are your friends because all the cases look the same? Well, if you get them, you lose all your friends instantly. The problem is solved.

Oliver then concluded that these products would not get Trump anywhere near the half-billion he needs, pointing instead to the Republican social media site, Truth Social.

The company, which Oliver joked was created to be essentially a right-wing version of Twitter before Twitter essentially became that itself, went public last week under the name DJT. On its first day of trading, the stock jumped 56 percent to $78 and ended the day at $57.99. Its value is currently estimated at around $8 billion.

Oliver compared DJT to examples of meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Theaters, which rose based on the same principle.

If enough investors buy stocks, they can drive up prices and everyone can get out before the bubble bursts, Oliver said. But the GameStop movement was at least nominally about wresting financial power away from the rich assholes and returning it to the little guys, whereas this movement is about funneling money from the little guys directly to the richest asshole. There is.

