The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill had its second reading in the House of Lords yesterday and comes as ministers are pressed to change legislation, including the cessation of freehold properties, which have been called the next big scandal facing the market.

In total, 46 MPs have written to the government to try to put an end to “fleece ownership”. The Independent reported that a Tory peer, Lord Moylan and a former adviser to Boris Johnson, had called the fleeces a “scandal” and questioned advice on their effectiveness.

Lord Moylan said:

I think this (fleece property) is the next big scandal coming to the real estate market. This is to a very large extent attributable to councils simply giving up on their duties.

The national press has suggested that the Treasury will not stop on lease reform, but the National Leasehold Campaign (NLC) says that, if the rumors are true, the Treasury and the Prime Minister have been misled by the lobbyists of the sector.

The provisions mean that, barring exceptional circumstances, any new home in England and Wales will be freehold from the outset. Houses must be sold freehold unless there are specific reasons for a lease. In the absence of current proposals to promote the use of joint tenancy, we support the Law Commission's 2011 proposals to reform freehold law, which would make it easier for homes located in domains managed in full ownership. We urge the UK Government to include these proposals in this Bill. Said Nick Emmerson, President of the Law Society. Linz Darlington, MD of Homehold describes the continuing debate as a series of broken promises. We are still awaiting the results of the consultation on ground rents. Recent speculation that reforms will be abandoned only creates further uncertainty for all players in the sector. We urge the government to bring forward its proposals as soon as possible to allow for a thorough review, added Nick Emmerson. The government should carefully consider retrospective provisions to cap ground rents in existing leases. The use of retrospective legislation could damage the reputation of English law and merits further consideration.

It’s less than a year since Michael Gove went back on his promise to abolish tenancy. It's less than a week since it was reported that a second promise to waive ground rents on existing leases had been quietly withdrawn. Although the second reading of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill in the House of Lords was not without positivity for tenants, their debate and recent experience simply begs the question: what promise will it be broken next?

A first key promise of the bill is to abolish a concept called the value of marriage. When a tenant extends their lease, they pay a sum of money to purchase the additional years and buy back the ground rent. It is likely that the value of their apartment will increase following the extension of the lease. Under current law, if the lease is less than 80 years, they must also share this hypothetical benefit called marriage value with their landowner. Several Lords on the other side of the House are making a clear case for the Government's promise to abolish the value of marriage to be watered down or scrapped. Lord Palmer wanted the abolition of the marriage value to apply only to leases which were not yet under 80 years. Lord Moylan seemed to want to can him entirely. Lawmakers don't seem to understand why short-term leases sell for such low prices and why marriage value exists in the first place. These apartments sell at a discount because the buyer knows that when they extend the lease they will be faced with the cost, the unfairness of the process and two sets of professional fees. Sharing the discount with the freeholder adds insult to injury. A second key promise is to make it less expensive to extend your lease or purchase your freehold. Whether or not lease extensions are cheaper will depend entirely on complex tariffs that are not in the bill. Labor insists these rates should be included in the legislation itself to avoid a situation where they could be set behind closed doors and after lobbying from interested parties. Baroness Scott, representing the Government at the briefing, insisted that the Secretary of State must have the flexibility to set them. The third key promise is simply about timing. Lease reform has been promised since a consultation in 2017 and was included in the 2019 Conservative manifesto. Thousands of tenants have been waiting for years for clarification on these changes before deciding to extend their lease and, each time, their Leases are getting shorter and shorter and extensions are getting more and more expensive. As Lord Kennedy pointed out, no details have been provided as to when the changes to the lease extensions will come into force. That means the bill could pass, but tenants could have to wait years into the future, not knowing when the benefits of the promises might materialize. To prevent this legislation from becoming a gutted bill, pressure must be maintained to ensure no more promises are broken.

The problems are twofold; it was hoped that a proposed cap on ground rents and plans to reduce land to a peppercorn rate would incentivize landlords to hand over their freeholds to tenants. But with pension funds investing billions in buying freeholds for apartment blocks, ministers are concerned that lease reform could wipe out between €15 billion and €40 billion in investment and discourage investment in new developments.

In December, trade body Residential Freehold Association (RFA) warned that plans to retrospectively introduce a cap on land rents would lead to investors seeking compensation from the government. At the time, the cost was estimated at 31 billion. Housing advocates say the potential impact has been greatly exaggerated.

The second issue concerns warnings from government lawyers that retrospective changes to property rights could expose ministers to legal action.

Leasehold reform is a major part of Michael Goves' agenda as housing minister. In February 2023, he called for the abolition of the lease, calling it feudal, but was forced to backtrack because the abolition of the Maya was ruled out. Reform was, however, considered in the months that followed and was a key part of the King's speech in November, with the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill introduced into Parliament just two weeks later . Its introduction was not without controversy, however, as the landmark bill, which some said would ban new leasehold tenures, was hastily drafted and omitted one of the key elements of the legislation.