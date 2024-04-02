PM Modi sets high expectations for RBI in next decade as it turns 90





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that decisions taken today on policies and regulations will determine the future direction of the central bank for the next decade. This decade will mark the institution's journey towards its centenary, he remarked at the RBI's 90th anniversary event in Mumbai. Also present were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputy chief ministers. We need to set clear goals for the next 10 years, Modi said. In the audience, there were industry stalwarts like N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman, Reliances Mukesh Ambani, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and other CEOs of public, private and foreign banks. Modi encouraged the RBI to come up with innovative and out-of-the-box policies, saying Shaktikantaji is good at thinking outside the box. The major issues highlighted today by the Prime Minister are as follows: Emergence of digital transactions Modi highlighted the need to expand possibilities for digital transactions (use cases) and monitor changing behaviors due to a cashless economy. He stressed on improving financial inclusion and empowerment efforts. Differentiated banking requirements Prime Minister Modi spoke about the diverse banking needs of the country due to its huge population, emphasizing the need for policies that facilitate access to banking services and credit for all. In fact, there is already a differentiated banking platform made up of smaller finance banks and payments banks catering to the bottom of the pyramid. AI and ML Modi advocated leveraging AI and ML technologies, recognizing their transformative impact on the banking sector. He also spoke about the importance of cybersecurity and supporting fintech innovators. Exporting the inflation-growth dynamic model to countries in the South Modi highlighted the importance of balancing inflation control and growth for developing countries, suggesting the RBI play a leadership role in promoting this model globally. Financing new sectors and the aspirations of young people Modi identified emerging sectors such as renewable energy, digital technology and defense, calling for adequate credit support for their growth. Space and tourism sectors Modi highlighted the opening of the space and tourism sectors, urging the RBI to prepare to provide credit support and develop expertise in these areas. Study the increase in debt Modi called for a study on rising private debt levels, singling out countries where debt exceeds GDP. He suggested that the RBI undertake this analysis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/industry/banks/story/pm-modi-sets-high-expectations-for-rbi-in-the-next-decade-as-it-marks-90-years-423720-2024-04-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos