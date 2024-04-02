Trump Posts $175M Anti-Fraud Bail in New York as Truth Social Action Takes Huge Hit – Live





Democratic senator calls out Trump's Bible scams: Bible doesn't need his approval

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump posted $175 million bail in his civil fraud case in New York on Monday, temporarily suspending enforcement of the total $464 million in sanctions levied against the former president after he lost a highly contested civil fraud trial. publicized earlier this year.

The bail payment, reported by the Associated Press, came as New York officials prepared to potentially seize Mr. Trump's assets or properties to satisfy the judgment.

Meanwhile, the judge in Donald Trump's secret trial in New York has agreed to strengthen his silence order over his vitriolic attacks on the judge's family.

In an order issued Monday evening, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said Mr. Trump's statements posed a very real threat to the integrity of the trial.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg previously asked the judge to extend his silence order to the families of court officials because of Mr. Trump's extreme and deliberate provocations.

Earlier, the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform lost 20 percent of its value in trading on the Nasdaq on Monday after an SEC filing showed the company suffered a $58 million loss. dollars in 2023.

Having only gone public last week, the stock has been volatile for Trump Media & Technology Group, peaking at $79/share on Thursday before falling to $48.66 and reducing the value of Trump's stake. Mr. Trump about $1 billion.

Key PointsShow Latest Update1712020359Donald Trump Posts $175 Million Bail in Civil Fraud Case

Graeme MassieApril 2, 2024 02:12

1712019280Donald Trump silence judge extends silence over vitriolic attacks on his family

Manhattan officials accused the former president of trying to undermine the financial trial with dangerous and reprehensible rhetoric.

Graeme MassieApril 2, 2024 01:54

1712018737Truth Social stock tanks after new SEC filings reveal company's losses

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, was down as much as 27 percent by lunchtime, after opening at $61.92.

A regulatory filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission early Monday morning showed the company had revenue of just $4.1 million in 2023, with net losses reaching $58.2 million. .

Oliver O'ConnellApril 2, 2024 01:45

1712017177Analysis: Between Ukraine and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Johnson has a tightrope to walk

Johnson's decision to appoint Greene to the committee, especially after his interview with Zelensky, shows how the leader of the US House of Representatives has tried to strike a balance between satisfying conservatives while fulfilling his basic duties of government: for every act of government, he must carry out a scandalous coup which prevents the extremists of his conference from throwing him into the volcano as they did for his predecessors.

Graeme MassieApril 2, 2024 01:19

1712014921Trump attorney asks judge for stricter silence due to extreme, deliberate provocations

Graeme MassieApril 2, 2024 00:42

1712011537A GOP official who claimed the 2020 election was rigged voted illegally nine times…

Administrative Judge Lisa Boggs upheld the state election boards' findings in a 25-page ruling Wednesday, saying Pritchard voted illegally nine times while on extended probation for crimes dating back nearly three decades.

Oliver O'ConnellApril 1, 2024 11:45 p.m.

1712009737Watch: Fox News Host Defends Trump's Bible Sales Pitch

Oliver O'ConnellApril 1, 2024 11:15 p.m.

1712007937ICYMI: Trump's mental acuity questioned on Fox News

This is how Tarlov responded:

Oliver O'ConnellApril 1, 2024 10:45 p.m.

1712007037Analysis: Donald Trump says he watches videos of the destruction of Gaza every night. Will this shape his foreign policy?

Donald Trump has been unusually quiet on what could be one of the most important foreign policy issues of his second term, if he wins in November. But in the few interviews and statements he has given about Israel and the war in Gaza, the former president has shown signs of slowing his support for the longtime U.S. ally.

In a recent interview, the former president explained how he was troubled by images and videos showing civilians bearing the brunt of the assaults and called for an end to the war.

Oliver O'ConnellApril 1, 2024 10:30 p.m.

1712005837Hush Money case: Trump's lawyers will request a new request to recuse the judge

Donald Trump's lawyers say they will seek permission to file a new motion to recuse Judge Juan Merchan from the Manhattan criminal case, due to changed circumstances and newly discovered evidence.

Oliver O'ConnellApril 1, 2024 10:10 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-stock-news-bible-updates-2024-b2521806.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos