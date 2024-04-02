Politics
We don't run ED, nor others: PM Modi rejects Oppn's accusation of misuse of agencies | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said central agencies were functioning independently and rejected the opposition's charge against the BJP-led Center of misusing the agencies, which parties say opposition, only take action against non-BJP leaders.
We do not obstruct or direct their actions. They work independently, and this is assessed by the scale of the judiciary, he said in an interview with Tamil Nadu-based Thanthi TV.
The Prime Minister further said that of all the cases the ED is currently investigating, less than 3% are politics-related.
Currently, the ED handles around 7,000 cases, of which less than 3% involve political officials. During their 10 years of (opposition) rule, the amount of money seized was only 35 million. On the other hand, we have seized 2,200 crore, he said.
On opposition allegations that agencies were taking action only against people not belonging to the ruling BJP, the Prime Minister said the procedure followed by the Enforcement Directorate to initiate proceedings was the same , “whoever was in power”.
“Irrespective of the party, the process is the same. The ED cannot initiate any case on its own; different departments have to file the case first and then the ED takes action. The PMLA Act ( (Prevention of Money Laundering) has been around since before, but they (the opposition) did not use it. More than 150 cases were filed to exempt the PMLA Act, and they even went to the Supreme Court to remove or retain an officer. They have used the justice system as a weapon because they know that Modi's actions against corruption will not stop. They think they can stop these organizations through the courts, he noted.
The saffron party is also accused of seeking closure of cases against opposition leaders, if they joined the BJP. Opposition parties therefore often mock the BJP by calling it the washing machine party.
On January 31, Hemant Soren, the then chief minister of Jharkhand, was arrested by ED in connection with an alleged mining scam. On March 21, he arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.
