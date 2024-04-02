Donald Trump posted $175 million bond to avoid asset seizure as he appeals New York fraud sanction





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump posted $175 million bail Monday in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to settle the debt while he appeals, according to a court filing.

A New York appeals court had given the former president 10 days to pay the money after a panel of judges agreed last month to reduce the amount needed to stop the clock on execution.

The bond that Trump is now posting with the court is essentially a placeholder, intended to guarantee payment if the judgment is upheld. If that happens, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee will have to pay the state the entire amount, which increases with daily interest.

If Trump wins, he won't have to pay anything to the state and will get back the money he invested now.

As promised, President Trump posted bond. He looks forward to asserting his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict, said one of Trump's lawyers, Alina Habba.

Until the appeals court intervened to reduce the required bail, New York Attorney General Letitia James was prepared to launch efforts to collect the judgment, possibly by seizing some of Trump's high-profile properties. James, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the state. His office declined to comment Monday.

The court ruled after Trump's lawyers complained about the impracticality of getting an underwriter to sign a bond for the $454 million, plus interest, he owes.

The company that underwrote the bond is Knight Specialty Insurance, part of the Knight Insurance Group. That company's chairman, billionaire Don Hankey, told The Associated Press that the cash and bonds were being used as collateral for Trump's appeal bond.

That's what we do at Knight Insurance, and we're happy to do it for anyone who needs a bond, said Hankey, who is best known in the business world for making high-risk loans and high interest rate to car buyers with bad credit history. . Hankey told the AP he has never met or spoken with Trump.

Trump is fighting to overturn a judge's Feb. 16 ruling that he lied about his wealth while favoring the real estate empire that propelled him to fame and the presidency. The lawsuit focused on how Trump's assets were valued in financial statements sent to bankers and insurers to obtain loans and transactions.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, saying the statements actually weakened his fortune, came with disclaimers and were not taken literally by the institutions that lent or insured him.

The state courts' appellate division said it will hear arguments in September. No specific date has been set. If the schedule holds, it will fall in the last weeks of the presidential election.

Under New York law, filing an appeal generally does not delay enforcement of a judgment. But there is an automatic break in the legalese, a reprieve if the person or entity obtains a bond guaranteeing payment of what they are owed.

Courts sometimes grant exceptions and reduce the amount required for a stay, as in the Trump case.

Trump's lawyers had told the appeals court that more than 30 bail bond companies were unwilling to accept a mix of cash and real estate as collateral for a bond of more than $454 million. The underwriters insisted that only cash, stock or other liquid assets, the lawyers said.

They said most bail bond companies require a bond covering 120 percent of the amount owed.

Trump recently claimed to have nearly half a billion dollars in cash as well as billions of dollars in real estate and other assets, but said he wanted cash available for his presidential campaign.

Recent legal debts have taken a considerable chunk out of Trump's cash reserves.

In addition to the $175 million he had to pay in the New York case, Trump posted bond and cash worth more than $97 million to cover the money he owes to writer E. Jean Carroll as he appeals verdicts in two federal civil cases. tests. Juries found he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and defamed her when she went public with the allegation in 2019. He denies all allegations.

In February, Trump paid the $392,638 in legal fees a judge ordered him to cover for the New York Times and three journalists after he unsuccessfully sued them over a 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning article about wealth and his family's tax practices.

In March, a British court ordered Trump to pay legal fees of 300,000 pounds ($382,000) to a company he had unsuccessfully sued over the so-called Steele dossier, which contained salacious allegations to his subject. Trump said the claims were false.

Trump could eventually generate cash by selling some of the nearly 60% stock he owns in his new public social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, but that would be a longer-term play. Trump's stake could be worth billions of dollars, but a lock-up clause prevents insiders like him from selling their shares for six months.

