Jokowi, Prabowo display warm exchanges amid speculation over differences

JAKARTA: Outgoing President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodos' apparent friendly interaction with President-elect Prabowo Subianto at last week's iftar dinner could help defuse speculation about tensions between them, but questions remain over what the future holds for the two unlikely allies.

Jokowi hosted an iftar dinner on Thursday (March 28) at the presidential palace to mark the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast during the day. Among his guests were members of the cabinet.

It was the last time Jokowi, who rose to the country's top job after humble beginnings as a political outsider, will host the annual tradition at the presidential palace before leaving office in October.

Sharing the table with Jokowi that evening was his new successor Prabowo, defense minister and chairman of the Gerindra Party, who ran in the February elections with Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, on his list and who won a landslide victory.

Jokowi and Prabowo were seen chatting amicably with other guests at the table, including Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, seated between them. Airlangga also chairs Golkar, the country's oldest party.

Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi are united. Don't pit them against each other, Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi, who also heads Jokowis' largest network of supporters, told reporters after the event when asked about the moment.

The seemingly warm interactions came after a series of awkward incidents between Jokowi and Prabowo made headlines earlier this month, prompting the public and political commentators to speculate about a potential rift between the two figures after the election.

Social media was abuzz when Jokowi, at a charity event at the presidential palace on March 13, shook hands with all the ministers present, but snubbed Prabowo, who was standing a few steps in front of Jokowi.

Prabowo then looked towards the president momentarily before also walking away.

Gibran was also noticeably absent during Prabowos' victory speech earlier that month in Jakarta, preferring to stay out of the limelight and attend to his job as mayor of Surakarta, Prabowos' hometown. Jokowi and his family in Central Java.

The vice president-elect denied any lingering rift between his father and Prabowo, saying the president and the winner of the presidential election were closer than ever.

There is no strained relationship [between them].

But analyst Nicky Fahrizal of the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) believes the incidents could indicate an undercurrent of tension brewing between Jokowi and Prabowo.

This, he said, was fueled by Jokowi's unmet expectations that Prabowo would continue his programs and take care of his children's political future in exchange for allowing them to benefit from his popularity. during the elections.

This was clear in how Prabowos' camp promised Jokowi an influential role in shaping the next government's cabinet and policies, while insisting that Prabowo would have the final say, Nicky said.

The main pro-Prabowo parties in parliament also refused to approve a controversial passage of the recently passed amendment to a law on Jakarta that would place Gibran at the head of a new council that analysts say would give Gibran a ramp launch for his political career. .

Lawmakers instead placed the council under Prabowo's leadership, giving him the power to appoint the council's head.

Prabowo has made it increasingly clear that he is the one who will be in complete control, shaping his cabinet and government programs with his vision once he becomes president, Nicky said.

Prabowo sought to improve his political footing after the elections, reaching out to rival camps, notably the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), whose relations with Jokowi have deteriorated profoundly since the president allowed his son to run as Prabowo's vice-presidential candidate. .

By inviting the PDI-P to the government, Prabowo is trying to distance himself from Jokowi's influence and become more independent. […]Nicky said, adding that making the PDI-P an ally would help Prabowo gain broad political support.

Another analyst, Wasisto Raharjo of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), predicted that Prabowo would try to avoid unnecessary conflicts with anyone, especially Jokowi, as he needed to maintain the stability during the transition to his presidency.

Although it is still too early to determine whether there are tensions, especially because Prabowo has not yet been inaugurated, one thing that is more certain is that we should expect to see Prabowo attempt to unite all political elites after the elections, Wasisto said.

He said Prabowo could also serve as a mediator to warm up frosty relations between Jokowi and his nominal party, the PDI-P. – Jakarta/ANN post