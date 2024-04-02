Northwest MBB Coach Ben McCollum Takes Head Coaching Position at Division I Drake | Sports





(DES MOINES, Iowa) Northwest Missouri State men's basketball head coach Ben McCollum is headed to the Division I level. Drake University announced McCollum's hiring Monday afternoon. Northwest athletic director Andy Peterson posted a comment Monday: We are very proud and excited to have Coach Mac named the head men's basketball coach at Drake University. He has earned every moment of this opportunity and I know he is ready personally and professionally to take on this new challenge. We are very fortunate as an athletic department and university as a whole to have someone like Mac leading our basketball program for 15 years. Obviously, success is something remarkable. It's never been done in Division II and it probably never will be again, but what's even more impactful is the people he and his family are, the kids, their families, the other fans and support that has been drawn to Bearcat Nation with him leading our team. program. I know many of them – myself included – are so happy that he decided to take a chance here and then stayed to perfect his craft. We wish Ben, Michelle, Peyton, Tate and Grace nothing but the best on their new journey. The Drakes basketball fan base has become much bigger today. McCollum won four national championships as head coach of the Bearcats. He went 394-91 in his 15 seasons at his alma mater. McCollum won 12 MIAA regular season titles, eight MIAA tournament championships and was named MIAA Coach of the Year on nine different occasions. The 5X NABC Coach of the Year went 32-7 in the NCAA Division II tournament. According to Northwestern officials, a national search to fill the head men's basketball coaching position will begin immediately.

View local high school and college sports scores right here. KQ2.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kq2.com/sports/northwest-mbb-coach-ben-mccollum-taking-head-coaching-job-at-division-i-drake/article_1a09540c-f064-11ee-9dbf-a30b070c974a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos