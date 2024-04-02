Politics
RBI turns 90 today: PM Modi issues special Rs 90 coin to mark milestone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a ceremony to mark the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India, April 1, 2024.
The Ministry of Finance has unveiled a special coin worth Rs 90 marking the 90th anniversary of the RBI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a special coin to mark the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India. The ceremony was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other RBI officials.
The Ministry of Finance has unveiled a special coin worth Rs 90 marking the 90th anniversary of the RBI. This distinctive commemorative coin, crafted with 99.99% pure silver and weighing approximately 40 grams, symbolizes the rich history and achievements of the RBI over nine decades.
Room Features
The coin highlights the famous RBI emblem at the center, accompanied by the inscription RBI@90 below, representing the enduring legacy of the institutions and their role in maintaining India's financial resilience. It features the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar, an emblem of India's cultural heritage and democratic principles, with the national motto Satyamev Jayate (Truth Alone Triumphs) engraved in Devanagari script below.
History of the RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) serves as the country's central bank. Central banking institutions are a relatively modern concept, with many of them, including those in their current form, having been established in the early 1900s.
The establishment of the Reserve Bank of India was based on the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission. Governed by the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (II of 1934), the bank officially commenced operations on 1 April 1935.
The Bank was established to
- Regulate the issue of bank notes
- Maintain reserves with a view to ensuring monetary stability and
- Make the country's credit and currency system work to its advantage.
The Bank began its operations by assuming the responsibilities previously carried out by the Comptroller of the Currency in the government and assuming management of the government accounts and public debt of the Imperial Bank of India.
From its inception, the Bank has been recognized for its unique role in promoting development, particularly in the agricultural sector. As India embarked on its planned development initiatives, the development function of the Bank grew in importance, particularly in the 1960s when the Reserve Bank led the way in using financing to stimulate Development.
The Bank has played a crucial role in promoting institutional development by establishing entities such as the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, the Unit Trust of India, the Industrial Development Bank of India, the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Discount and Finance House of India. These initiatives aimed to strengthen the country's financial infrastructure.
Following liberalization, the Bank shifted its focus to core central banking tasks such as monetary policy, banking supervision and regulation, and payment system oversight, while also placing emphasis on market development financial.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/business/rbi-turns-90-today-pm-modi-issues-special-rs-90-coin-to-mark-the-milestone-8835330.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- RBI turns 90 today: PM Modi issues special Rs 90 coin to mark milestone
- Northwest MBB Coach Ben McCollum Takes Head Coaching Position at Division I Drake | Sports
- Jokowi, Prabowo display warm exchanges amid speculation over differences
- Kibuli Secondary School takes the overall title at the 2024 UMEA Solidarity Games
- Op-shop fashion show fundraiser for Te Puke Anglican Church
- Trump's media stock is down after a big loss for 2023
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Marvel actor Michael Stuhlbarg attacked in New York by homeless man with a rock
- 5 ways to avoid dehydration this summer
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Japan
- Barbara Rush, actress who starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies at 97 – The Morning Call
- Wilkie and Scarfone are leaving RIT through college hockey's transfer portal