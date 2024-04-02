RBI turns 90 today: PM Modi issues special Rs 90 coin to mark milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a special coin to mark the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India. The ceremony was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other RBI officials.

The Ministry of Finance has unveiled a special coin worth Rs 90 marking the 90th anniversary of the RBI. This distinctive commemorative coin, crafted with 99.99% pure silver and weighing approximately 40 grams, symbolizes the rich history and achievements of the RBI over nine decades.

The coin highlights the famous RBI emblem at the center, accompanied by the inscription RBI@90 below, representing the enduring legacy of the institutions and their role in maintaining India's financial resilience. It features the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar, an emblem of India's cultural heritage and democratic principles, with the national motto Satyamev Jayate (Truth Alone Triumphs) engraved in Devanagari script below.

History of the RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) serves as the country's central bank. Central banking institutions are a relatively modern concept, with many of them, including those in their current form, having been established in the early 1900s.

The establishment of the Reserve Bank of India was based on the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission. Governed by the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (II of 1934), the bank officially commenced operations on 1 April 1935.

The Bank was established to

Regulate the issue of bank notes

Maintain reserves with a view to ensuring monetary stability and

Make the country's credit and currency system work to its advantage.

The Bank began its operations by assuming the responsibilities previously carried out by the Comptroller of the Currency in the government and assuming management of the government accounts and public debt of the Imperial Bank of India.

From its inception, the Bank has been recognized for its unique role in promoting development, particularly in the agricultural sector. As India embarked on its planned development initiatives, the development function of the Bank grew in importance, particularly in the 1960s when the Reserve Bank led the way in using financing to stimulate Development.

The Bank has played a crucial role in promoting institutional development by establishing entities such as the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, the Unit Trust of India, the Industrial Development Bank of India, the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Discount and Finance House of India. These initiatives aimed to strengthen the country's financial infrastructure.

Following liberalization, the Bank shifted its focus to core central banking tasks such as monetary policy, banking supervision and regulation, and payment system oversight, while also placing emphasis on market development financial.