Politics
Voters voted for the opposition in Turkish local elections this weekendExBulletin
Turkey's municipal elections were the biggest affront to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party in years, leaving the opposition in control of Istanbul and many other key cities.
MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
Okay, now to Turkey, which held elections yesterday – local elections in which voters overwhelmingly voted for opposition candidates and, in doing so, handed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party its worst ever defeated for more than 20 years. The most closely watched race saw the Istanbul mayor defeat his ruling party opponent, prompting Erdogan to declare, a message received, that he would work to address voters' complaints. NPR's Peter Kenyon is following it all from Istanbul. Hey pierre.
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Hello, Mary Louise.
KELLY: Was it a surprise, this big victory for the opposition?
KENYON: Well, it was a real surprise to a lot of people. The opposition Republican People's Party (ph), as it is called, considered Turkey's main secular opposition party, beat out the more conservative Justice and Development Party candidates by a wide margin. never seen before. And part of that is the emergence of a new far-right party that appears to have jumped into the fray and, in doing so, siphoned some conservative voices away from the ruling party.
Today this is seen as a major blow to Erdogan. You know, he has been the dominant figure in Turkish politics for decades. He was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s. Then he became prime minister. Now he is president. But yesterday, voters across the country sent a signal that, for many of them, Erdogan's political star is no longer really on the rise. Erdogan, of course, was not on the ballot himself, but analysts believe voters are trying to send a message.
KELLY: Well, let's step back for a second, Peter. The strong performance of the opposition – again these were local elections, but are there any implications here for Turkey on a national or even international level?
KENYON: Well, that's an interesting point. Here in Turkey, this is obviously a huge boost for a political opposition that has languished in Erdogan's shadow for some time. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been praised for the way he has led the city during his first term, despite repeated measures by pro-Erdogan forces to restrict and reduce the money he had access to . Now, internationally – as you say, these were local elections, without many foreign policy implications, but the elections were closely watched in the region and beyond. International leaders will therefore certainly be aware by now that this time, Erdogan no longer seems to have the same political magic as before. Meanwhile, the opposition appears to be gaining strength.
KELLY: And is that true across the country, Peter? I mean, you're in Istanbul. What about the rest of the country? How did it go outside the big cities?
KENYON: Well, in general, the opposition has performed well in many places beyond Istanbul. The major cities beyond, besides Istanbul – there's Ankara, Izmir, Bursa – have all achieved significant opposition victories. And Bursa in particular has been a stronghold of the ruling party for years. It was a real radical change. The opposition is now in control in much of the country, from Istanbul to Ankara and beyond, while the ruling party has shrunk. Its presence is much less in the regions of the country where it once dominated.
KELLY: When we say that Erdogan got the message, that he's going to address voters' concerns, what are you watching for?
KENYON: Well, good question. He gave a speech last night, and he basically gave the concession speech that the candidate would usually give. He acknowledged misreading the mood of the electorate and promised to focus his attention on the issues voters care about most, primarily the economy and inflation. I mean, it really hit the Turkish working class hard. And it should be noted that despite this political setback, Erdogan is in power until 2028, so he has plenty of time to work on restoring his popularity with voters.
KELLYExBulletin's Peter Kenyon in Istanbul. Thank you, Peter.
KENYON: Thank you, Mary Louise.
Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/01/1242104103/voters-went-big-for-the-opposition-in-turkeys-local-elections-this-weekend
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Voters voted for the opposition in Turkish local elections this weekendExBulletin
- Oman vs Namibia LIVE: Namibia in Oman 2024 cricket updates today
- Tech-Enabled Transactional Practice of the Year, Law Firm: Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
- Earthquake warning – Kyodo News
- Shein's latest Vancouver pop-up will focus on circularity efforts
- Exclusive | Hong Kong stock exchanges' double-dip IPO reform attracts few buyers as investors shy away from listings
- Colonels finish day one of the Colonel Classic in third place
- Supply chain technology giant Blue Yonder thinks about the future with deal with One Network Enterprises — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- RBI turns 90 today: PM Modi issues special Rs 90 coin to mark milestone
- Northwest MBB Coach Ben McCollum Takes Head Coaching Position at Division I Drake | Sports
- Jokowi, Prabowo display warm exchanges amid speculation over differences
- Kibuli Secondary School takes the overall title at the 2024 UMEA Solidarity Games