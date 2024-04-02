Voters voted for the opposition in Turkish local elections this weekendExBulletin

Turkey's municipal elections were the biggest affront to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party in years, leaving the opposition in control of Istanbul and many other key cities.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Okay, now to Turkey, which held elections yesterday – local elections in which voters overwhelmingly voted for opposition candidates and, in doing so, handed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party its worst ever defeated for more than 20 years. The most closely watched race saw the Istanbul mayor defeat his ruling party opponent, prompting Erdogan to declare, a message received, that he would work to address voters' complaints. NPR's Peter Kenyon is following it all from Istanbul. Hey pierre.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Hello, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Was it a surprise, this big victory for the opposition?

KENYON: Well, it was a real surprise to a lot of people. The opposition Republican People's Party (ph), as it is called, considered Turkey's main secular opposition party, beat out the more conservative Justice and Development Party candidates by a wide margin. never seen before. And part of that is the emergence of a new far-right party that appears to have jumped into the fray and, in doing so, siphoned some conservative voices away from the ruling party.

Today this is seen as a major blow to Erdogan. You know, he has been the dominant figure in Turkish politics for decades. He was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s. Then he became prime minister. Now he is president. But yesterday, voters across the country sent a signal that, for many of them, Erdogan's political star is no longer really on the rise. Erdogan, of course, was not on the ballot himself, but analysts believe voters are trying to send a message.

KELLY: Well, let's step back for a second, Peter. The strong performance of the opposition – again these were local elections, but are there any implications here for Turkey on a national or even international level?

KENYON: Well, that's an interesting point. Here in Turkey, this is obviously a huge boost for a political opposition that has languished in Erdogan's shadow for some time. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been praised for the way he has led the city during his first term, despite repeated measures by pro-Erdogan forces to restrict and reduce the money he had access to . Now, internationally – as you say, these were local elections, without many foreign policy implications, but the elections were closely watched in the region and beyond. International leaders will therefore certainly be aware by now that this time, Erdogan no longer seems to have the same political magic as before. Meanwhile, the opposition appears to be gaining strength.

KELLY: And is that true across the country, Peter? I mean, you're in Istanbul. What about the rest of the country? How did it go outside the big cities?

KENYON: Well, in general, the opposition has performed well in many places beyond Istanbul. The major cities beyond, besides Istanbul – there's Ankara, Izmir, Bursa – have all achieved significant opposition victories. And Bursa in particular has been a stronghold of the ruling party for years. It was a real radical change. The opposition is now in control in much of the country, from Istanbul to Ankara and beyond, while the ruling party has shrunk. Its presence is much less in the regions of the country where it once dominated.

KELLY: When we say that Erdogan got the message, that he's going to address voters' concerns, what are you watching for?

KENYON: Well, good question. He gave a speech last night, and he basically gave the concession speech that the candidate would usually give. He acknowledged misreading the mood of the electorate and promised to focus his attention on the issues voters care about most, primarily the economy and inflation. I mean, it really hit the Turkish working class hard. And it should be noted that despite this political setback, Erdogan is in power until 2028, so he has plenty of time to work on restoring his popularity with voters.

KELLYExBulletin's Peter Kenyon in Istanbul. Thank you, Peter.

KENYON: Thank you, Mary Louise.

