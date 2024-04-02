Xi Jinping calls high-speed rail a 'golden sign' of quality cooperation between China and Indonesia





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chinese President Xi Jinping received Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in Beijing and congratulated the Indonesian president-elect, Monday, April 1, 2024. “President Xi Jinping congratulated Prabowo Subianto on his election as Indonesian president and asked him to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko Widodo “. the Chinese government declared in a local official media, Video surveillance. According to the statement, Xi Jinping welcomed the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train as a “golden sign of high-quality cooperation between the two countries” and that relations between China and Indonesia “have entered a new stage of jointly building a community with a shared future”. He said Joko Widodo and Xi Jinping have demonstrated leadership in relations between the two countries and achieved significant results over the past 10 years. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also present at the meeting. Xi invited Prabowo to pay an official visit to China from March 31 to April 2, 2024, which would be his first overseas visit as Indonesia's president-elect. Xi said China views relations between the two countries from a strategic and long-term perspective. He also said China is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia and build a China-Indonesia community with regional and global influence. Xi also stressed that the key to relations between the two countries lies in “adhering to strategic independence, mutual trust and mutual assistance… as well as fairness and justice.” The two countries, Xi said, should follow a development path suited to their respective national conditions and support each other in safeguarding their sovereignty, security and development interests. Xi added that China is willing to maintain close ties with Indonesia, exchange governance experiences, strengthen development strategies, promote the “two countries, twin parks” program and comprehensive regional economic corridors, and continue to deepen maritime cooperation. China also hopes to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia in poverty alleviation. During this bilateral meeting, Prabowo Subianto also hoped to continue to gradually implement the action plan to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China. “Regarding defense cooperation, I consider China as one of the key partners in ensuring regional peace and stability,” Prabowo was quoted as saying by the Defense Ministry website. “I am also committed to meeting Indonesia's defense equipment needs, including increasing defense industry cooperation and productive dialogue, as well as inter-service cooperation,” he said. he declared. BETWEEN | Department of Defense Editors Choice: Indonesian President-elect Prabowo to leave for Japan after China visit Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1852235/xi-jinping-highlights-high-speed-train-as-golden-sign-of-quality-cooperation-between-china-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos