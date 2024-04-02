Politics
S Jaishankar Katchatheevu loss blamed on Congress as Narendra Modi heads to sea for Tamil Nadu seats
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday accused the Nehru-Gandhis and the DMK of ceding Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka, seeking to amplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence in the south this election season.
He alleged that Congress Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had a dismissive attitude towards the island – subject to the 1974 India-Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Agreement – and the considered a nuisance and a small rock.
The diplomat-turned-politician had been invited for his first-ever address to the media at the BJP headquarters a day after Modi raised the Katchatheevu issue and showed up for an interview with a Tamil news channel wearing traditional Tamil dress. Veshti.
Claiming to cite government and parliamentary documents, Jaishankar accused Nehru and Indira of indifference to India's territorial rights. He said Indira had given up Indian fishermen's rights to the island despite government lawyers' advice to the contrary.
So for Pandit Nehru it was a small island, he considered it a nuisance. For him, the sooner you disclose it, the better, Jaishankar said, asserting that his interpretation was based on remarks made in Parliament by Nehru in 1961.
Jaishankar claimed that this view of the island persisted during the time of Indiras as well and called the island a small rock.
This dismissive attitude constitutes the historic attitude of the Congress towards Katchatheevu, he said.
He then accused the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, of hiding the Sri Lanka deal from the people. We know who did this and how the situation arose. What we don't know is who hid this, what was hidden from the public, Jaishankar said.
He said the documents suggest that the Indira government had taken Karunanidhi into confidence regarding the Sri Lanka deal. The Congress and the DMK approached the issue as if they had no responsibility. We believe the public has the right to know how this situation happened, Jaishankar said.
He added that due to this agreement, Sri Lanka had arrested 6,184 Indian fishermen over the last 20 years and seized 1,175 Indian fishing boats.
Modi and his party, who have launched an all-out effort to woo voters in southern states, raised Katchatheevu just weeks before the April 19 Tamil Nadu elections.
Coinciding with Jaishankar's media address, Modi also targeted the ruling party in the southern states. Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadus. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have totally UNMASKED DMK's double standards, he posted on X.
He wrote: Congress and DMK are family units. They only care about their own sons and daughters growing up. Their insensitivity in Katchatheevu has particularly damaged the interests of our poor fishermen.
In an interview with Tamil news channel Thanthi TV on Sunday, Modi had pledged to promote Tamil language and culture while lambasting the DMK-Congress alliance in the state.
It is my love and craze for Tamil Nadu and its culture that takes me to the state several times, Modi had said.
To a question, he denied launching his awareness campaign in Tamil Nadu for election purposes.
He claimed to have taken multiple steps to promote Tamil language and culture in the last 10 years, from installing the sengol (a royal Chola-style scepter) in the new Parliament to holding the Kashi Tamil Sangamam . He claimed that there was a sentiment in favor of the BJP-NDA in the state this time.
He sought to downplay the breakdown in the alliance with the AIADMK, which has posed a challenge to the BJP in its quest to gain a foothold in the state.
The BJP has no reason to regret that the AIADMK is not part of the NDA. They (AIADMK) should regret it, not the BJP, as they betrayed the dreams of (former chief minister) Jayalalithaas, Modi told the channel in response to a question.
Tamil Nadu has decided that this time it will be the BJP-NDA. The BJP-NDA is a strong alliance that connects all sections.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/elections/lok-sabha-election-2024/katchatheevu-loss-blame-on-congress-as-narendra-modi-wades-into-sea-for-tamil-nadu-seats/cid/2010528
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- S Jaishankar Katchatheevu loss blamed on Congress as Narendra Modi heads to sea for Tamil Nadu seats
- High school football in Florida is facing a growing problem of coach attrition
- Wall Street retreats as bond yields jump on surprisingly strong manufacturing data
- During his meeting with Prabowo, Chinese President Xi praised Joko Widodo – ANTARA News Yogyakarta
- A lesson in 1920s fashion history: Flappers, The Bob and many other trends
- Xi Jinping calls high-speed rail a 'golden sign' of quality cooperation between China and Indonesia
- Voters voted for the opposition in Turkish local elections this weekendExBulletin
- Oman vs Namibia LIVE: Namibia in Oman 2024 cricket updates today
- Tech-Enabled Transactional Practice of the Year, Law Firm: Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
- Earthquake warning – Kyodo News
- Shein's latest Vancouver pop-up will focus on circularity efforts
- Exclusive | Hong Kong stock exchanges' double-dip IPO reform attracts few buyers as investors shy away from listings