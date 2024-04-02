S Jaishankar Katchatheevu loss blamed on Congress as Narendra Modi heads to sea for Tamil Nadu seats

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday accused the Nehru-Gandhis and the DMK of ceding Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka, seeking to amplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence in the south this election season.

He alleged that Congress Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had a dismissive attitude towards the island – subject to the 1974 India-Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Agreement – and the considered a nuisance and a small rock.

The diplomat-turned-politician had been invited for his first-ever address to the media at the BJP headquarters a day after Modi raised the Katchatheevu issue and showed up for an interview with a Tamil news channel wearing traditional Tamil dress. Veshti.

Claiming to cite government and parliamentary documents, Jaishankar accused Nehru and Indira of indifference to India's territorial rights. He said Indira had given up Indian fishermen's rights to the island despite government lawyers' advice to the contrary.

So for Pandit Nehru it was a small island, he considered it a nuisance. For him, the sooner you disclose it, the better, Jaishankar said, asserting that his interpretation was based on remarks made in Parliament by Nehru in 1961.

Jaishankar claimed that this view of the island persisted during the time of Indiras as well and called the island a small rock.

This dismissive attitude constitutes the historic attitude of the Congress towards Katchatheevu, he said.

He then accused the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, of hiding the Sri Lanka deal from the people. We know who did this and how the situation arose. What we don't know is who hid this, what was hidden from the public, Jaishankar said.

He said the documents suggest that the Indira government had taken Karunanidhi into confidence regarding the Sri Lanka deal. The Congress and the DMK approached the issue as if they had no responsibility. We believe the public has the right to know how this situation happened, Jaishankar said.

He added that due to this agreement, Sri Lanka had arrested 6,184 Indian fishermen over the last 20 years and seized 1,175 Indian fishing boats.

Modi and his party, who have launched an all-out effort to woo voters in southern states, raised Katchatheevu just weeks before the April 19 Tamil Nadu elections.

Coinciding with Jaishankar's media address, Modi also targeted the ruling party in the southern states. Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadus. New details emerging on #Katchatheevu have totally UNMASKED DMK's double standards, he posted on X.

He wrote: Congress and DMK are family units. They only care about their own sons and daughters growing up. Their insensitivity in Katchatheevu has particularly damaged the interests of our poor fishermen.

In an interview with Tamil news channel Thanthi TV on Sunday, Modi had pledged to promote Tamil language and culture while lambasting the DMK-Congress alliance in the state.

It is my love and craze for Tamil Nadu and its culture that takes me to the state several times, Modi had said.

To a question, he denied launching his awareness campaign in Tamil Nadu for election purposes.

He claimed to have taken multiple steps to promote Tamil language and culture in the last 10 years, from installing the sengol (a royal Chola-style scepter) in the new Parliament to holding the Kashi Tamil Sangamam . He claimed that there was a sentiment in favor of the BJP-NDA in the state this time.

He sought to downplay the breakdown in the alliance with the AIADMK, which has posed a challenge to the BJP in its quest to gain a foothold in the state.

The BJP has no reason to regret that the AIADMK is not part of the NDA. They (AIADMK) should regret it, not the BJP, as they betrayed the dreams of (former chief minister) Jayalalithaas, Modi told the channel in response to a question.

Tamil Nadu has decided that this time it will be the BJP-NDA. The BJP-NDA is a strong alliance that connects all sections.