Xi meets with Indonesian president-elect

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia and General Chairman of the Indonesian Great Movement Party Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Monday.

Xi congratulated Prabowo on his election victory and asked Prabowo to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko Widodo.

Recalling the rapid and fruitful development of bilateral relations over the past decade under the leadership of the two heads of state, Xi said the two sides have made the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway an example of cooperation high-quality bilateral cooperation and had entered a new stage of bilateral cooperation. build a community of destiny.

China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia, Xi said.

He said China will work with Indonesia to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future with regional and global influence, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability and security. regional and global prosperity.

Xi said the key to the success of China-Indonesia relations is adhering to strategic independence, mutual trust and mutual assistance, win-win cooperation, as well as fairness and Justice.

Xi said China and Indonesia are both representatives of large developing countries and emerging markets. In the past, the two countries have always supported each other in the cause of national independence and development, he said, while in the future, the two countries should also unite in good faith to set an example of win-win cooperation and shared development. and become a pioneer of South-South cooperation.

The two sides should firmly follow the development path suited to their own national conditions, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, and understand and support each other on issues concerning core interests and everyone's major concerns, according to Mr. Xi.

Xi said China is willing to maintain close exchanges with Indonesia, share governance experiences, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, further promote the construction of “Two Countries, One Park.” twins” and the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor, and to continue to deepen maritime cooperation.

He added that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia in poverty reduction and eradication, and provide support in this regard.

Noting that at present, tremendous changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world, Xi said the two sides should actively put into practice the five principles of peaceful coexistence, vigorously promote spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation of Bandung, promote fair and orderly life. a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, strengthens multilateral coordination and safeguards the common interests of developing countries.

Xi said China is willing to work with Indonesia to maintain the unity and centrality of ASEAN, maintain an open and inclusive regional architecture, and build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Prabowo conveyed President Joko Widodo's sincere greetings to Xi and said he was delighted to make China the first country he visits after his election.

China is a very influential country, and the two countries always respect each other and treat each other as equals, he added.

He expressed admiration for the great achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi. He said he was willing to learn lessons from the experience of the Chinese Communist Party and deepen discussions on governance.

Prabowo noted that China is a strong partner of Indonesia and Chinese companies have deeply participated in Indonesia's economic growth and contributed to Indonesia's national development in recent years.

He said he supports the development of closer relations with China and will continue the country's friendly policy towards China, adhere to independence and stick to the one-China policy always pursued. by the Indonesian government.

Prabowo added that Indonesia and China will firmly support each other's core interests, promote the comprehensive and high-quality development of bilateral relations, and implement the important consensus on building a community with a shared future between the two countries. country.

The new Indonesian government is willing to actively strengthen the alignment of the two countries' development strategies and promote more cooperation results in various fields such as economy, trade and poverty reduction, so as to benefit more to both peoples, Prabowo said.

He said he appreciates that China has always upheld fairness and justice in international affairs, especially on the Palestinian issue, adding that Indonesia is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China. in international and regional affairs and to make a greater contribution to South-South cooperation. .

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

