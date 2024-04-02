Politics
Xi meets with Indonesian president-elect
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia and General Chairman of the Indonesian Great Movement Party Prabowo Subianto in Beijing on Monday.
Xi congratulated Prabowo on his election victory and asked Prabowo to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Joko Widodo.
Recalling the rapid and fruitful development of bilateral relations over the past decade under the leadership of the two heads of state, Xi said the two sides have made the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway an example of cooperation high-quality bilateral cooperation and had entered a new stage of bilateral cooperation. build a community of destiny.
China views its relations with Indonesia from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Indonesia, Xi said.
He said China will work with Indonesia to build a China-Indonesia community with a shared future with regional and global influence, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability and security. regional and global prosperity.
Xi said the key to the success of China-Indonesia relations is adhering to strategic independence, mutual trust and mutual assistance, win-win cooperation, as well as fairness and Justice.
Xi said China and Indonesia are both representatives of large developing countries and emerging markets. In the past, the two countries have always supported each other in the cause of national independence and development, he said, while in the future, the two countries should also unite in good faith to set an example of win-win cooperation and shared development. and become a pioneer of South-South cooperation.
The two sides should firmly follow the development path suited to their own national conditions, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests, and understand and support each other on issues concerning core interests and everyone's major concerns, according to Mr. Xi.
Xi said China is willing to maintain close exchanges with Indonesia, share governance experiences, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, further promote the construction of “Two Countries, One Park.” twins” and the Comprehensive Regional Economic Corridor, and to continue to deepen maritime cooperation.
He added that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia in poverty reduction and eradication, and provide support in this regard.
Noting that at present, tremendous changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world, Xi said the two sides should actively put into practice the five principles of peaceful coexistence, vigorously promote spirit of solidarity, friendship and cooperation of Bandung, promote fair and orderly life. a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, strengthens multilateral coordination and safeguards the common interests of developing countries.
Xi said China is willing to work with Indonesia to maintain the unity and centrality of ASEAN, maintain an open and inclusive regional architecture, and build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.
Prabowo conveyed President Joko Widodo's sincere greetings to Xi and said he was delighted to make China the first country he visits after his election.
China is a very influential country, and the two countries always respect each other and treat each other as equals, he added.
He expressed admiration for the great achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi. He said he was willing to learn lessons from the experience of the Chinese Communist Party and deepen discussions on governance.
Prabowo noted that China is a strong partner of Indonesia and Chinese companies have deeply participated in Indonesia's economic growth and contributed to Indonesia's national development in recent years.
He said he supports the development of closer relations with China and will continue the country's friendly policy towards China, adhere to independence and stick to the one-China policy always pursued. by the Indonesian government.
Prabowo added that Indonesia and China will firmly support each other's core interests, promote the comprehensive and high-quality development of bilateral relations, and implement the important consensus on building a community with a shared future between the two countries. country.
The new Indonesian government is willing to actively strengthen the alignment of the two countries' development strategies and promote more cooperation results in various fields such as economy, trade and poverty reduction, so as to benefit more to both peoples, Prabowo said.
He said he appreciates that China has always upheld fairness and justice in international affairs, especially on the Palestinian issue, adding that Indonesia is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China. in international and regional affairs and to make a greater contribution to South-South cooperation. .
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with President-elect of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
(Web Editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
|
Sources
2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0402/c90000-20152135.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump's net worth falls by $1 billion as his media stock plummets | Consumer Monitoring
- Xi meets with Indonesian president-elect
- 'Boardwalk Empire' Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked Near Central Park: Reports
- An earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County
- Barbara Rush dies: It Came From Outer Space actor dies at age 97
- No. 10 Men's Tennis continues its road trip at No. 22 in Oklahoma
- AT&T says 73 million customers' data was leaked on the dark web
- Food delivery driver fatally shoots actor's dog | US News
- Hofstra men's lacrosse wins thanks to Lutfi overtime goal — The Hofstra Chronicle
- Atlanta ranks third in the nation for new HIV infections, according to CDC data
- S Jaishankar Katchatheevu loss blamed on Congress as Narendra Modi heads to sea for Tamil Nadu seats
- High school football in Florida is facing a growing problem of coach attrition