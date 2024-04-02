Trump's net worth falls by $1 billion as his media stock plummets | Consumer Monitoring

Connect with us

New York (CNN) Shares of Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group plunged Monday after the company revealed it lost more than $58 million and generated very little revenue in 2023. Former President Donald Trump is the company's majority shareholder and his net worth fell by more than $1. billion on Monday as a result.

These figures underscore why some experts warn that Trump Media's multibillion-dollar valuation defies logic and is which recalls the craze for meme stocks.

In a regulatory framework deposit On Monday, Trump Media said it lost $58.2 million in 2023, compared to a profit of $50.5 million in 2022.

Owner Truth Social only generated $4.1 million in revenue, although that figure is up from $1.5 million in 2022.

Additionally, revenue fell 39% year over year in the fourth quarter to just $751,500. This is not what investors expect from a start-up, especially if it is valued at these levels.

Trump Media shares fell 21% Monday following the new filings, although they are still up nearly 200% year to date.

Former President Donald Trump owns a controlling stake of 78.8 million shares in the new public company. At Monday afternoon prices, that stake is now worth about $3.8 billion. This represents a considerable increase in Trump's net worth, although it is down significantly from last week's peak of around $6.3 billion.

The losses revealed Monday are so severe that Trump Media's accountants warned at the time that they raised substantial doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, which is what Wall Street means: We may not be able to stay in business. business. This warning echoes that issued in November when accountants said Trump Media may not survive unless it completes its merger soon to go public.

That long-delayed deal closed last week, clearing the way for Trump Media to receive an influx of roughly $300 million in cash. The company can now use these funds to repay its debt and, above all, develop its infrastructure.

I think the $300 million in cash should eliminate that going concern risk, said Matthew Kennedy, senior IPO strategist at Renaissance Capital.

Michael Ohlrogge, an associate professor at NYU Law School, told CNN in an email that it would be more telling if the accounts still gave a going concern warning now that the merger was complete, because the cash injection should give the company some money. no more track.

Although it won't take as long to spend the money raised if they continue to lose it at the rate they're doing so, Ohlrogge said, adding that it's possible Trump Media could raise more money by selling additional shares.

Even though Trump Media is losing money and generating little revenue, Wall Street has valued the company as much as $11 billion based on the stock's closing price Friday, according to Renaissance Capital. As of Monday afternoon, that valuation fell to around $8.8 billion.

While Trump Media only made $4.1 million in revenue in 2023, its rival 2013before its IPO in November 2013. Twitter also generated slightly more $5 billion in revenue over the past year before Elon Musk took it away.

In fact, Truth Social's financials are comparable to those of The Messenger, the new digital media that imploded earlier this year. Citing an investor filing, CNBC reported in January that The Messenger reported 2023 revenue of $3.8 million and a net loss of $43 million.

The problem for Trump Media is that its main product, Truth Social, is shrinking.

U.S. monthly active users on iOS and Android plunged in February to 494,000, down 51% year over year, according to Similarweb. For comparison, X has 75 million monthly active users in the United States. Even Threads has more than 10 times as many users as Truth Social, according to Similarweb.

2024 is the make-or-break year for this company, Kennedy said. For TMTG, what matters now is getting in front of the money cannon that is the 2024 presidential election. And the company has a notable advantage. Trump-backed super PACs have raised millions. Where do you think they will spend their digital ad budgets?

This story has been updated with additional information.

