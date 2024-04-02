PM Modi to RBI: First day after swearing-in, a lot of work awaits you | Economic news





PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA Modi on Monday asked the Reserve Bank of India to think about ways to support new emerging sectors such as space, green energy, digital technology and tourism in the coming days as a lot of work will be accomplished once the new government takes office. oath.

For the last 100 days I have been busy with the election. You have a lot of money. You continue to think, because the second day of swearing in does not arrive. (I am busy with elections for the next 100 days. You have enough free time to think. After taking oath, a lot of work will await you, Modi said at the 90th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). ) on Monday.



The whole world wants to come to India, wants to see India and understand India, Modi said, highlighting the importance of tourism. The space sector is also now opening up with many new startups. We need to see how we can meet their demand for credit, he said. The Prime Minister also said that there is a need to improve India's economic self-reliance so that the country is safe from any adverse events from around the world. In the next ten years, we need to make the Indian economy self-reliant. We must make efforts to ensure that our economy is much less affected by the global crisis, he said. With its contribution of 15 percent to global GDP growth, India has become the engine of global growth. In such cases, effort should be made to make the rupee more accessible and acceptable globally, he said. India aims to make the rupee a global currency. Last year, an RBI-appointed Inter-Departmental Group (IDG) had recommended a slew of measures, including inclusion of the rupee in the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket and recalibration of the foreign portfolio investor regime (FPI) to increase the pace. internationalization of the rupee. The Prime Minister praised the RBI for its efforts to improve the health of the banking sector and the Indian economy. In 2014, when I attended the 80th anniversary of the RBI, the situation was very different. The Indian banking sector faced different challenges. Due to higher NPA levels (of banks), everyone had doubts about the stability of the banking sector and its future, he said. The situation was so bad that public sector banks were unable to provide the necessary impetus for the country's economic growth, he said. Modi said his government had adopted a strategy of recognition, resolution and recapitalization to improve the health of the banking sector. The government has injected capital of Rs 3.5 lakh crore into public sector banks and undertaken numerous reforms to strengthen their governance. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) alone has helped resolve bad loans worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore. More than 27,000 applications with default of more than Rs 9 lakh crore were resolved before being admitted to the IBC, he said. Gross NPAs (non-performing assets) of banks, which stood around 11.25 percent in 2018, fell below 3 percent at the end of September 2023. The issue of double bottom line is now a thing of the past, he said. The banking system, which at one point was on the verge of collapse, has become profitable and is showing higher credit growth, he said. He said the transformation of the banking sector over the last 10 years was difficult but could be achieved due to the clarity of the government's policies, intentions and decisions. This was also possible due to the concerted and honest efforts of the government. …if the intentions are correct, the policies are good. If the policies are right, the decisions are right, and when the decisions are right, the outcome will also be good, Modi noted. He pointed out that today there are 52 Jan Dhan accounts, of which over 55 per cent belong to women and over 7 crore Kisan credit cards have been given to farmers, fishermen and others, which gave a boost to the rural economy. Talking about the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the real-time payment system, Modi said it has become a globally recognized platform with over 1,200 million transactions carried out every month. The RBI is also working on central bank digital currency (CBDC). The steps taken over the past ten years are just a trailer… there is still a lot to do, he said. He spoke about the diverse banking needs of a large number of people in the country and stressed on developing policies that could improve the ease of banking and access to credit for all. He said that through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, India can excel in the field of digital public infrastructure (DPI). On inflation, the Prime Minister said 10 years ago that financial policies did not reflect the intention to deal with double-digit price increases. To curb rising inflation, the government has provided the RBI with the inflation targeting framework, on which the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has been successful, he said . The government has also taken measures related to active price monitoring and fiscal consolidation. It is for this reason that despite the Corona pandemic and wars between different countries, inflation in India remains moderate. The country, which has clear priorities, cannot be stopped from progressing, Modi stressed. Under inflation targeting, the government has tasked the RBI to maintain inflation at 4 per cent with a band of +/- 2 per cent. The RBI aims to bring down consumer price-based inflation to 4 percent on a sustainable basis. In February, consumer price inflation (CPI) or retail price inflation remained stable at 5.09 percent compared to 5.1 percent recorded in January.

