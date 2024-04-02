Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows to redeem himself after AKP's humiliating defeat





Erdogan made a sharp U-turn on economic policy after his triumph in last year's national elections, leading to aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation expectations that soared under his stance unorthodox politics for years. Loading He called for patience with slowing economic growth and high borrowing costs, promising a reprieve later this year, and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the austerity program would continue. AKP election candidates were defeated in the cities of Istanbul and Ankara and even in deeply pro-Erdogan strongholds like the provinces of Bursa, Afyonkarahisar and Adiyaman. I think it's mainly about the economy and especially inflation…. I think voters decided to punish Erdogan for these reasons, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of political risk consultancy Teneo. He said the AKP had lost control of industrial regions where many workers enjoy minimum wages, which still lag behind inflation despite sharp increases. Loading The AKP overall suffered from overconfidence, Piccoli said, pointing to the success of the New Islamist Welfare Party, which surprisingly became the third party, with 6.2 percent support. New Welfare has benefited from taking an even tougher stance than Erdogan against Israel over the Gaza conflict, which has helped drive pious voters away from the Islamist-rooted AKP, analysts say. Modern Turkeys Party founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's CHP won nearly 38 percent support nationwide, more than two points ahead of the AKP and breaking the 25 percent ceiling of support he had this century. Opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet called it a historic victory, which taught Erdogan a lesson. The CHP Imamoglu party won 51 percent of the vote in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, 11 points ahead of its opponent the AKP, despite polls indicating a close race. The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, is presented as a future presidential candidate. Credit: Getty He won despite the collapse of an opposition alliance after last year's election defeats, reaching out to Kurds and others generally outside the CHP's secular base. The period of one-person rule is over today, Imamoglu, 53, told thousands of cheering supporters. The former businessman, who entered politics in 2008, defeated Erdogan's candidate in local elections five years ago, ending 25 years of rule by the AKP and its Islamist predecessors in the city . He is now presented as a presidential challenger. Loading We did not vote for [AKP] obviously because of economic conditions and promises that were not kept, said accountant Onur Hizmetci, 42, adding that he had voted for the AKP for the past 15 years. All parties must move away from polarization and do something for our country in unity, he said in a public square on Istanbul's Asian side. People are tired of fighting and arguing. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/middle-east/erdogan-vows-to-make-amends-after-humbling-loss-of-altitude-20240402-p5fgrj.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos