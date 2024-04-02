'After taking oath, a lot of work awaits you', PM Modi tells RBI to prioritize new sectors





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Reserve Bank of India to think of ways to support new sectors such as space and tourism, as the central bank will have a lot of work to do once the new government lends oath. For the last 100 days I have been busy with the election. You have a lot of money. Aap soch ke rakhiye, kyunki oath lene ke doosare din hee dhama dham kaam aane wala hai (I am busy with elections for the next 100 days. You have enough free time to think. After taking oath, a lot of work will come to your way, the Prime Minister said at the 90th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday. The Prime Minister said economic growth should be the Reserve Bank of India's top priority over the next decade, while praising its management of the economy and transformation of the banking system over the years. The RBI's inflation targeting framework has helped keep price pressures subdued, Modi said. The central bank should look for unique tools to balance inflation and growth, he said. In the next decade, the RBI should give highest priority to growth, while focusing on confidence and stability, he said. The Prime Minister said the turnaround in the banking system brought about by the RBI over the last decade was remarkable. The central bank should now focus on facilitating access to credit for the needy sections, he added. Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in elections set to begin in three weeks, with economic performance helping to shore up his support among voters. Growth of nearly 8% in the financial year ended in March makes India the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Government officials expect growth to remain quite rapid, above 7% in the current fiscal year. The RBI has kept interest rates unchanged for six consecutive policy meetings as it attempts to bring inflation back to the 4% target. Many economists predict a rate cut in the second half of the year.

