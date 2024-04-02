Trump's gag order extended to stop attacks on Judge Mercans' family





The New York judge overseeing Donald J. Trump's criminal trial later this month on Monday extended the silence order to prohibit the former president from attacking members of the judge's family, who have become those in recent days the target of Mr. Trump's abuse.

Judge Juan M. Merchan issued an order last week barring Mr. Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors, jurors and court staff, as well as their relatives. That order, however, did not cover Judge Merchan himself or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who brought criminal charges against the former president.

And although Monday's ruling still does not apply to the judge or prosecutor, Judge Merchan, granting a request from Mr. Braggs' office, modified the silence order so that it now covers their families.

In his ruling, the judge cited recent attacks on his daughter and rejected Mr. Trump's argument that his statements constituted essential political speech.

This pattern of attacking family members of presiding lawyers and attorneys assigned to its cases serves no legitimate purpose, Judge Merchan wrote. This only creates fear in those subpoenaed or called to participate in the proceedings, as not only they, but also their family members, are fair game for the vitriol of the accused.

Mr. Braggs' office had asked the judge to clarify that their relatives were included, believing that such protection was amply justified. Noting Mr. Trump's history of making threatening and alarming remarks, Mr. Braggs' office warned of the harm these family members have suffered.

The personal connection to the silence order complicated Judge Mercans' decision. Shortly after the initial silence last week, Mr. Trump launched a series of scathing attacks against Mr. Merchan and his daughter, Loren, a political consultant who has worked with Democratic candidates.

Specifically, Mr. Trump had falsely accused Ms. Merchan of posting a photo of himself behind bars on an account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Court officials said the narrative cited by Mr. Trump was taken up last year by someone other than Ms. Merchan.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump intensified his attacks, identifying Judge Merchan's daughter by name and accusing her of being a rabid Trump hater, who admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he m 'gagged. The former president then renewed his demands that the judge recuse himself from the case, calling Judge Merchan totally compromised.

And on Saturday, in a worrying escalation, Mr. Trump published an article on Truth Social that showed two photos of Ms. Merchan.

Mr Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, is due to go on trial on April 15. Mr. Bragg charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the cover-up of a porn sex scandal. star, Stormy Daniels.

Mr. Trump, once again the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has denied the affair and the accusations, which he says are politically motivated. Mr. Trump and his campaign also criticized the gag order, calling it unconstitutional. And his lawyers objected to expanding the silencing order to include Judge Merchan and Mr. Braggs' family, noting that the original order covered neither the judge nor the prosecutor.

Todd Blanche, one of Mr. Trump's lawyers, declined to comment Monday.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump's campaign, called the judges' modified silencing order unconstitutional because, he said, it prevents Mr. Trump from engaging in political speech, which has entitled to the highest level of protection under the First Amendment. He added: “American voters have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the nation’s highest office.

Judge Merchan is just the latest judge to silence the former president. A federal appeals court has upheld silence in Mr. Trump's federal criminal case in Washington, where he is accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

And in his New York civil fraud case, Mr. Trump was ordered not to comment to court staff members after attacking the judge's top law clerk. The judge, Arthur F. Engoron, fined the former president $15,000 when he violated the order.

If Mr. Trump violates Judge Mercans' order, the judge could fine him and, in extraordinary circumstances, throw him behind bars.

Mr. Braggs' office had asked the judge to warn Mr. Trump that he would be punished if he ignored the order, using harsh language that underscored the state's concern over the former president's words. president.

Defendants' dangerous, violent and reprehensible rhetoric fundamentally threatens the integrity of these proceedings and is intended to intimidate witnesses and trial participants, including this court, Mr. Braggs' office wrote.

In his five-page ruling, Judge Merchan noted that Mr. Trump had the right to speak freely to American voters and defend himself publicly. But he sought to balance those rights with the impact of Mr. Trump’s statements on the trial.

It is no longer just a mere possibility or reasonable probability that there is a threat to the integrity of the legal process, the judge wrote. The threat is very real.

Kate Christobek contributed reporting.

